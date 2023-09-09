Women’s CPL 2023, Match 6, Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Stream

The sixth and final league game of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) 2023 will see the Guyana Amazon Warriors Women take on the Trinbago Knight Riders Women. Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba in Trinidad will host this encounter on Saturday (Sunday in India).

The Guyana Amazon Warriors Women lost their first two games but bounced back to beat the Trinbago Knight Riders Women in their next game.

Sophie Devine top-scored with 48 at the top of the order for the Warriors Women as they only managed to score 132 at the end of their innings. The bowlers then stepped up and restricted the Knight Riders Women to 111/9 to win the game by 21 runs.

The Trinbago Knight Riders Women also have had a similar journey in the Women’s CPL 2023. They also lost their first two games before bouncing back to keep their final hopes alive. They beat the Barbados Royals Women in their previous fixture.

The top-order batters contributed as the Knight Riders Women posted 155 on the board, with skipper Deandra Dottin top-scoring with 47. Zaida James then picked up two wickets to help them limit the Royals Women to 142/7 for a 13-run victory.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women vs Trinbago Knight Riders Women Match Details:

Match: Guyana Amazon Warriors Women vs Trinbago Knight Riders Women, Match 6, Women’s Caribbean Premier League 2023

Date and Time: September 10, 2023, Sunday, 12:30 am IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women vs Trinbago Knight Riders Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brian Lara Stadium looks to be a good one to bat on. The spinners may get some purchase from the surface as the ball tends to grip a bit but the batters can play their strokes freely once they get set in the middle.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women vs Trinbago Knight Riders Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Tarouba on Saturday is expected to range between 26 and 33 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women vs Trinbago Knight Riders Women Probable XIs

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women

Probable XI

Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Natasha McLean, Shabika Gajnabi, Shreyanka Patil, Sheneta Grimmond, Karishma Ramharack, Shabnim Ismail, Shakera Selman

Trinbago Knight Riders Women

Probable XI

Marie Kelly, Kycia Knight (wk), Deandra Dottin (c), Mignon du Preez, Kyshona Knight, Britney Cooper, Zaida James, Samara Ramnath, Anisa Mohammed, Shamilia Connell, Fran Jonas

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women vs Trinbago Knight Riders Women Match Prediction

It’s the virtual semi-final in the Women’s CPL 2023 as the winner of this clash will qualify for the final to face the Barbados Royals Women. Expect both the Warriors Women and the Knight Riders Women to come out all guns blazing in Trindad.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women have a well-knit unit and should be able to come out on top.

Prediction: Guyana Amazon Warriors Women to win this clash of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League 2023.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women vs Trinbago Knight Riders Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

