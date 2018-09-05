Women's KPL 2018: Vrinda, Sahana power Belagavi Panthers to fine win

Belagavi Panthers cruised to a seven-wicket victory against Bijapur Bulls in the second Women’s Exhibition match held at the SDNR Wadiyar Stadium

Toss won by – Bijapur Bulls, decided to Bat

Captains – Bijapur Bulls: Divya Gnananand and Belagavi Panthers – Rakshitha Krishnappa

Mysuru, Sept 5, 2018: Belagavi Panthers cruised to a seven-wicket victory against Bijapur Bulls in the second Women’s Exhibition match held at the SDNR Wadiyar Stadium here on Wednesday. Opener Vrinda Dinesh (37 not out, 38b, 5x4) paced her innings perfectly and won it for the Belagavi Panthers. Needing to make 85 to win, the Panthers got home in the 17th over.

Earlier, Bijapur Bulls won the toss and elected to bat but could score only 23 runs for the loss two wickets at the end of the six Powerplay overs.

They were tied down due to some clinical bowling from left-arm spinner Sahana Pawar (3/18).

She found good support from her fellow bowlers as the Bulls slumped to 65/8 in 15 overs. At the stage, Nikki Prasad came up with a 25-ball, unbeaten 17 (2x4) to push the final score to 84 for 9 in the allotted 20 overs.

In reply, Belagavi Panthers saw off the new ball and ensured a steady start. Opener Vrinda shared an unbroken partnership of 34 from 24 balls with Prathyuksha C (20 not out, 9b, 3x4) as Belagavi chased down the target with relative ease.

Brief scores: Bijapur Bulls: 84/9 in 20 overs (Nikki Prasad 17 n.o.; Sahana Pawar 3-18) lost to Belagavi Panthers: 85/3 in 16.5 overs (Vrinda Dinesh 37 n.o., Pratyuksha C 20 n.o.) by 7 wkts.

After the Bijapur Bulls women's match, the men's side will compete in the semifinal against the Hubli Tigers at 18:40 IST in Mysuru. The Bulls finished third on the table after the league stage while the Tigers finished second.

The winner of the match will take on Bengaluru Blasters in the final on September 6.