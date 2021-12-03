Senior Women’s One Day Challenger Trophy 2021, India Women A vs India Women B: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

The Senior Women’s One Day Challenger Trophy kicks off on December 4. After the successful conclusion of the Senior Women’s One Day League, the top players from each side have been divided into four teams. They will now compete for the Challenger Trophy starting on Saturday.

India A will be led by Sneh Rana. Wicket-keeper batter Shivali Shinde has been named as her deputy for the upcoming Challenger Trophy. They have some promising players on their side who will be eager to grab any opportunity that comes their way.

Yastika Bhatia, who recently made her international debut against Australia, will be representing India A in the Challenger Trophy. Rana will be hoping to lead her side by example in the coming days.

Indian player Taniya Bhatia has been handed the responsibility of leading the India B side. Anju Tomar, who led Uttarakhand in the Senior Women’s One Day League, has been named as Taniya’s deputy.

The likes of Harleen Deol and Meghna Singh have been impressive at international level in recent times. They will be plying their trade for India B in the Challenger Trophy. These players will be looking to put their best foot forward in the opening game of the Senior Women’s Challenger Trophy.

India Women A vs India Women B Match Details:

Match: India Women A vs India Women B, Round 1, Senior Women’s One Day Challenger Trophy 2021-22

Date and Time: December 4th 2021, Saturday, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Dr. Gokaraju Laila Ganga Raju ACA Cricket Complex – DVR Ground, Mulapadu, Vijayawada

India Women A vs India Women B Pitch Report

The pitch at Dr. Gokaraju Laila Ganga Raju ACA Cricket Complex – DVR Ground is a decent track. The batters can play their strokes freely once they are set. The surface might get slower as the game progresses.

India Women A vs India Women B Weather Forecast

The temperature in Vijayawada is expected to range between 22 and 31 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

India Women A vs India Women B Probable XIs

India Women A

Probable XI

Sneh Rana (c), Shivali Shinde (wk), Vrinda Dinesh, Jhansi Lakshmi, Yastika Bhatia, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Mehak Kesar, B Anusha, Renuka Singh, Simran Dil Bahadur, Maya Sonawane

India Women B

Probable XI

Taniya Bhatia (c & wk), Anju Tomar, Palak Patel, Shubha Satish, Harleen Deol, Chandu V Ram, G Trisha, Rashi Kanojiya, Sarla Devi, Meghna Singh, Riya Chaudhari

India Women A vs India Women B Match Prediction

Both India A and India B look strong on paper and it promises to be a cracking contest on Saturday. Both sides have promising young players on their side who will be eager to showcase their skills.

India A has a good balance and hence has the edge going into the clash on Saturday.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: India Women A to win this encounter.

Edited by Diptanil Roy