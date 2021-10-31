Women's Senior One Day Trophy 2021, Andhra Women vs Punjab Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Andhra Women will battle with Punjab Women at The Women's Senior One Day Trophy 2021 on Sunday. The Alur Cricket Stadium in Bengaluru will host this game.

Andhra are former champions of the Women's Senior One Day League. They had a decent season last year, and will hope for a similar performance this year as well. They failed to qualify for the tournament's final last year.

Anusha N Venkatesh Neeruggati and Vurukuti Latha scored over 450 runs for Andhra last year. Challa Jhansi finished as the highest wicket-taker for them, picking up 15 wickets in seven games.

Taniya Bhatia was the standout performer for Punjab with the bat. She scored 112 runs in four games at an impressive average of 28.00, including a couple of fifties. Kanika Ahuja led with the ball, picking up 14 wickets in five matches, and finishing as the highest wicket-taker for her side.

Andhra Women vs Punjab Women Match Details

Match: Andhra Women vs Punjab Women, Women's Senior One Day Trophy 2021.

Date and time: 31 October 2021, Sunday; 09:00 AM IST.

Venue: Alur Cricket Stadium III, Bangalore.

Andhra Women vs Punjab Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Alur Cricket Stadium is a decent one. However, short-pitched deliveries are punished on this track. The fast bowlers could get some assistance from the surface as the game progresses.

Andhra Women vs Punjab Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Bengaluru is expected to range between 20 –35 degrees Celsius. There could be light rain in the afternoon. It should generally be warm and a bit windy.

Andhra Women vs Punjab Women Probable XIs

Andhra Women: Anusha (c), Challa Jhansi Lakshmi, Vurukuti Latha, Miriyala Durga (wk), Hima Bindu, PV Sudharani, Kedari Jyothi, Ellutla Padmaja, Saranya Gadwal, Gadwal Lekha, Bareddy Anusha.

Punjab Women: Jasia Akhter, Ridhima Agrawal, Priyanka Malik, Taniya Bhatia (c & wk), Parveen Khan, Kanika Ahuja, Neelam Bisht, Babita Meena, Harpreet Dhilon, Mehak Kesar, Komalpreet Kour.

Andhra Women vs Punjab Women Match prediction

Andhra Women will kick off their campaign against Punjab Women in Bangalore. The Andhra side have plenty of experience, so Punjab will have to play out of their skin to challenge them. Andhra look strong on paper, and are expected to start the tournament with a win over Punjab on Sunday.

Andhra Women vs Punjab Women TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Live Streaming: N/A.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Challa Jhansi Lakshmi to hit 5 or more boundaries? Yes No 0 votes so far