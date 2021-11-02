Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021 Andhra Women vs Rajasthan Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Rajasthan Women will look to post their second straight win in the tournament when they face a struggling Andhra Women team on Wednesday in a Round V Elite Group C game in the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy. The clash will take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by seven wickets in their last game after they lost their opening clash against Bengal by three wickets. Meanwhile, Andhra have lost both their opening matches thus far, by seven wickets against Bengal, and by 80 runs against Punjab, respectively.

Rajasthan's batters have been in top form this season, with captain Jasia Akhter leading from the front with 106 against Bengal. But her knock came in as a losing cause. Their other batters, AD Garg and Prajakta S, have also been among the runs, scoring a fifty apiece against Hyderabad. Rajasthan, though, need to lift their bowling to complement their batting unit.

Meanwhile, Andhra have been completely outplayed in all departments of the game in their two opening matches. In their first match against Punjab, they were bowled out for 151 after being asked to chase 232 for a win. In the second game against Bengal, they lost by seven wickets via the VJD method. Opener CH Jhansi Lakshmi has been a rare bright spot for Andhra, scoring 67 and 39 in the two games.

Andhra Women vs Rajasthan Women Match Details

Match: Andhra Women vs Rajasthan Women, Women’s Seniors One-Day Trophy 2021-22.

Date & Time: November 3; 9:00 AM.

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore.

Andhra Women vs Rajasthan Women Weather Report

The match is likely to be interrupted by rain, with cloudy weather predicted throughout the day. A shortened match is possible, so winning the toss will be crucial. It could be chilly throughout the day, with the temperature dropping to less than 20 degrees Celsius.

Andhra Women vs Rajasthan Women Pitch Report

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore is known for its flat pitches, where stroke-making is easy, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. As the boundaries are short at this ground, hitting sixes could be easy. A high-scoring match is predicted, weather permitting, of course.

Andhra Women vs Rajasthan Women Probable XIs

Andhra Women: N Anusha, CH Jhansi Lakshmi, R Kalpana (wk), E Padmaja, D Pravallika, PV Sudharani, V Sneha Deepthi (c), Saranya Gadwal, Henrietta Pereira, B Anusha, Sarayu.

Rajasthan Women: SS Kalal, SP Sharma, AD Garg, RG Tak, SL Meena, TB Vaishnav, Prajakta S (wk), BN Meena, PB Sharma, Jasia Akhter (c), SR Jat.

Andhra Women vs Rajasthan Women Prediction

Rajasthan are a relatively stronger team compared to Andhra. They could feast on the struggling Andhra bowlers to register a convincing win on Wednesday.

