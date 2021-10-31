Women's Senior One Day Trophy 2021, Assam Women vs Kerala Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

In Round III, Elite Group A match of the Women's Senior One Day Trophy, Assam Women and Kerala Women will lock horns at the Tanush Cricket Academy in Dehradun on Sunday.

Assam finished fifth in Elite B with just one win and three defeats last season. They failed to create an impact, ending in the penultimate position in the Elite B group points table.

Kerala, meanwhile, had an impressive campaign, with three wins and two defeats. Although they didn't qualify for the semi-finals, they had enough ammunition to give a tough competition to their opponents.

Assam Women vs Kerala Women Match Details

Match: Assam Women vs Kerala Women, Round III, Elite Group A.

Date and Time: October 31st, 2021, Sunday; 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: Tanush Cricket Academy, Dehradun.

Assam Women vs Kerala Women Weather Report

There's no chance of rain during the game. However, with cool weather, the conditions might be damp on the day. We can expect a full contest with the temperature to hover around the 25 degrees Celsius mark.

Assam Women vs Kerala Women Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to be a bit slow with a bit of moisture. Bowlers could prosper on it, and we can expect scores of 150-180 in 50 overs. Chasing teams will need to spend their time to chase their target.

Assam Women vs Kerala Women Probable XIs

Assam Women: Priyanka Baruah, Gayatri Gurung, Hiramori Saikia, Monika Das, Sapna Choudhury, Ruhina Pegu, Genevie Pando, Anamika Bori, Rashmi Dey, Mousomi Narah, Nibedita Baruah.

Kerala Women: Shani Sasidharan, Drishya Devan, Jincy George, Aswathy Babu, Sajeevan Sajana, Akshaya Sadanandan, Jipsa Joseph, Minnu Mani, Mrudhula Suresh, Aleena Surendran, Sourabhya Balan.

Assam Women vs Kerala Women Match Prediction

Both teams will play this game at a neutral venue. Kerala Women have more experienced players in their ranks, and are expected to come out on top.

Assam Women vs Kerala Women TV and live-streaming details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: N/A.

