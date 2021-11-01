Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021, Assam Women vs Maharashtra Women: Probable XI, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Assam Women will face Maharashtra Women in Round V of Women’s Senior One Day Trophy. Tanush Academy Ground in Dehradun will host this exciting contest.

Assam Women lost their opening game of the competition but bounced back to win their next game. They defeated Tripura Women in their following match to register their first win of the competition. Batting first, Assam Women posted 209 on the board and the bowlers then stepped up to defend this total. They knocked over Tripura Women on 182, winning the game by 27 runs.

Maharashtra Women are on a roll in the competition so far. They defeated Tripura Women in their opening game and followed it up with a convincing win over last year’s runners-up Jharkhand.

After restricting Jharkhand Women to 143 in their 50 overs, the Maharashtra Women chased down the total in the 36th over with five wickets in hand. Both sides are coming off wins in their last matches and will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

Assam Women vs Maharashtra Women Match Details:

Match: Assam Women vs Maharashtra Women, Women’s Senior One Day League 2021

Date and Time: November 3rd, 2021, Wednesday, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Tanush Academy Ground, Dehradun

Assam Women vs Maharashtra Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Tanush Academy Ground is a balanced one. The batters can play their strokes upfront but the spinners will play a part as the game progresses. It is expected to stay true throughout the match.

Assam Women vs Maharashtra Women Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet the two sides on Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to range between 14 and 25 degrees Celsius.

Assam Women vs Maharashtra Women Probable XIs

Assam Women

Sapna Choudhary (71) and Rashmi Dey (59) helped Assam side post 209 on the board in their last match. Rashmi Dey picked up four wickets and was well-supported by Anamika Bori, who picked up two wickets as they defended the total successfully.

Probable XI: Gayatri Gurung, Archana Dutta, Kalpana Shoutal, Uma Chetry, Sapna Choudhary (wk), Rashmi Dey, Bedashree Borpatragohain, Papori Gogoi, Mousumi Narah, Nirupama Baro, Anamika Bori

Maharashtra Women

The bowlers were brilliant as they restricted Jharkhand Women to a low total. Mukta Magre starred with the ball, picking up three wickets. Skipper Anuja Patil (58*) and Sayali Lonkar (44) put in a solid partnership to take their side home.

Probable XI: Mukta Magre, Shivali Shinde (wk), Tejal Hasabnis, Priyanka Ghodke, Anuja Patil (c), Devika Vaidya, Sayali Lonkar, Aarati Kedar, Priyanka Garkhede, Utkarsha Pawar, Shraddha Pokharkar

Assam Women vs Maharashtra Women Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off wins in their last games. They will be high on confidence and will be eager to continue the winning momentum.

Maharashtra have a good balance to their side and it won’t be a surprise if they come out on top on Wednesday.

Prediction: Maharashtra Women to win this encounter.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

