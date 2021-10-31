Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021, Bengal Women vs Andhra Women: Probable XI, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Bengal Women clash with Andhra Women in the Elite Group C Round IV fixture of the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy at the Alur Cricket Stadium II in Bangalore on Monday.

Bengal Women are coming off a win over Rajasthan Women. Bowling first, they restricted Rajasthan to 206/8. Rukmoni Roy and Gouher Sultana were the major wicket-takers. Dhara Gujjar and P Paul scored fifties as Bengal Women got past the line in 48.4 overs, winning with three wickets to spare.

Andhra Women, on the other hand, lost to Punjab Women by a big margin of 80 runs. Punjab Women posted a total of 231/6 batting first. In reply, Andhra Women were bundled out for just 151 in 43.3 overs, failing to bat their complete overs as well.

Bengal Women vs Andhra Women Match Details

Match: Bengal Women vs Andhra Women, Elite Group C Round IV, Women’s Senior One Day Trophy

Date and Time: November 1st, 2021, Monday, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Alur Cricket Stadium II, Bangalore.

Bengal Women vs Andhra Women Pitch Report

The wicket at the Alur Cricket Stadium II is a fair wicket for both batters and bowlers. They will get equal assistance on offer from this surface. Therefore it should be an even battle. Chasing is a good option on this wicket.

Bengal Women vs Andhra Women Weather Forecast

The weather is not as optimistic. There will be cloud cover throughout the match with chances of rain interruption. Temperatures will range between 23 and 26 degrees Celsius.

Bengal Women vs Andhra Women Probable 11s

Bengal Women

Rukmoni Roy and Gouher Sultana picked up two wickets each in the previous outing in an all-round bowling effort. Dhara Gujjar scored an unbeaten 92 while P Paul scored a valuable 54.

Probable 11: Vanitha VR, Dhara Gujjar, Mita Paul, Dhar, Prativa, PP Paul (wk), Gouher Sultana, Jhumia Khatun, Sukanya Parida, Rukmoni Roy, Jhulan Goswami ( c ).

Andhra Women

Sarayu was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets in a valiant effort. C H Jhansi Lakshmi (39), E Padmaja (37) top-scored in a poor batting effort from the side. Andhra Women need to put up an improved display with the bat.

Probable 11: V Sneha Deepthi (c ), C H Jhansi Lakshmi, N Anusha, Henrietta Pereira, V Pushpa Latha, R Kalpana (wk), E Padmaja, Saranya Gadwal, B Anusha, Sarayu, D Pravallika.

Bengal Women vs Andhra Women Match Prediction

Bengal Women have done well with both bat and ball in the last match. Andhra Women had a tough time with the bat. They will need to pick themselves up. Bengal Women are the better side going with recent form and will look to build on the momentum from the last match.

Prediction: Bengal Women to win this match.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

