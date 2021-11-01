Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021, Bengal Women vs Himachal Pradesh Women: Probable XI, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Bengal Women take on Himachal Pradesh Women in the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy on November 2nd at the Alur Cricket Stadium.

The Bengal outfit are on a roll, having won both their games so far. They defeated Andhra Pradesh Women and Rajasthan Women in their first two fixtures. Vanitha VR and Dhara Gujjar have topped the batting charts for the Bengal outfit while Jhulan Goswami and Gouher Sultana have been key bowlers for them.

Himachal Pradesh, on the other hand, are yet to find their winning combination. Harleen Deol has been a key player with the bat and the ball for the state team. Much will depend on her if Himachal Pradesh are to upset Bengal on Wednesday.

Bengal Women vs Himachal Pradesh Women Match Details

Match: Bengal Women vs Himachal Pradesh Women, Women’s Senior One Day Trophy.

Date: 3rd November 2021, 9:00 AM

Venue: Alur Cricket Stadium III, Bangalore

Bengal Women vs Himachal Pradesh Women Weather Report

Overcast skies are expected to be a feature of matchday. Occasional spells of thunderstorms could play spoilsport on Wednesday.

Bengal Women vs Himachal Pradesh Women Pitch Report

The Alur Cricket Stadium III has a good cricketing surface. Both the batters and the bowlers are expected to get enough assistance. The captain who wins the toss would prefer chasing on this surface.

Bengal Women vs Himachal Pradesh Women Probable XI

Bengal Women XI: Vanitha VR, Dhara Gujjar, Mita Paul, Dhar, Prativa, PP Paul (wk), Gouher Sultana, Jhumia Khatun, Sukanya Parida, Rukmoni Roy, Jhulan Goswami ( c ).

Himachal Pradesh Women XI: Yamuna V Rana, Harleen B Deol, Kashish H Verma, N M Chauhan, Sushmita H Kumari, Vandna B Rana, Sushma B Verma ( c) (W), Anisha A Ansari, Neena M Chaudhary, S M Singh, V S Fishta

Bengal Women vs Himachal Pradesh Women Prediction

Bengal Women are a much more balanced and experienced side when compared to their opponents. They are expected to bag another victory in the competition.

Prediction: Bengal to win this encounter.

