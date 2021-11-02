Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021, Chattisgarh Women vs Karnataka Women: Probable XI, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

In Round V of Elite Group E in the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy, Chhattisgarh Women and Karnataka Women will take on each other at VCA Stadium, Civil Lines, Nagpur on November 3, Wednesday.

Chhattisgarh entered the tournament with high expectations but were comprehensively beaten by Baroda by a margin of 140 runs. Their net run rate got hit badly after the huge defeat. However, they bounced back against Puducherry Women to win by 31 runs and get things back on track.

Karnataka's dominance, meanwhile, has been evident in this one-day trophy. They have posted scores of above 290 in both the matches they played and won them quite convincingly. Their first encounter against Puducherry gave them a 207-run win. Later, they defeated UP by 68 runs.

Chhattisgarh Women vs Karnataka Women Match Details

Match: Chhattisgarh Women vs. Karnataka Women, Round V, Elite Group E.

Date and Time: November 3, 2021, Wednesday, 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: VCA Stadium, Civil Lines, Nagpur.

Chhattisgarh Women vs Karnataka Women Weather Report

The venue will have clear skies during the encounter and we can expect both teams to love the conditions. With 20-25 degrees Celsius temperature, it will be a good contest between bat and ball.

Chhattisgarh Women vs Karnataka Women Pitch Report

Scores above 250 will make it quite easy to post batting first. But, the same is quite tough to say for the chasing team. As the innings progresses, teams will find it tough to score runs as the spinners have their fair share.

Chhattisgarh Women vs Karnataka Women Probable XIs

Chhattisgarh Women: Aishwarya Singh, H V Borwankar (W), Shivani Krishna, Durgesh Nandani Sahu, Manpreet Kaur, Ritu Meshram, Shraddha Vaishnava, Pransu Priya (C), Shivi Pandey, Deepika Tiwari, Shivani Yadav.

Karnataka Women: D Vrinda, G Divya, Monica C Patel, C Prathyusha, Sahana S Pawar, Sanjana Batni (W), SR Patil, S Shubha, Rameshwari, Rakshitha K, Veda Krishnamurthy (C).

Chhattisgarh Women vs Karnataka Women Prediction

There’s no stopping Karnataka as they have posted scores of above 290 in both games and registered comfortable wins. Their bowling attack looks pretty sorted and they would love to continue their winning momentum against a relatively weak Chhattisgarh.

