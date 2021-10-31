Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021, Chhattisgarh Women vs Baroda Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Chhattisgarh Women will take on Baroda Women in their Women's Senior One Day Trophy 2021 opener on Monday. Both sides will look to start their campaign on a positive note.

The VCA Stadium in Nagpur will host the Women's Senior One Day Trophy 2021 game between Chhattisgarh and Baroda.

Chhattisgarh Women vs Baroda Women Match Details

Match: Chhattisgarh Women vs Baroda Women, Women's Senior One Day Trophy 2021, Round IV - Elite Group E.

Date and time: 01 November 2021; 09:00 AM IST.

Venue: VCA Stadium, Civil Lines, Nagpur.

Chhattisgarh Women vs Baroda Women Probable XIs

Baroda Women: Jenita John Fernandes, Binaisha Darahus Surti, Palak Arunkumar Patel, Amrita Stalin Joseph, Tarannumbanu Pathan, Tanvir Ismail Shaikh, Jaya Rajendra Mohite, Pragya Basant Singh Rawat, Kesha Pravinbhai Patel, Ridhi Om Prakash Maurya, Nancy Yogeshbhai Patel.

Chhattisgarh Women: Aishwarya Singh, Maanshee Maurya, Kumud Sahu, Kriti Gupta, Ruma Das, Kamna Yadav, Mahak Narwase, Chitra Patel, Mamta Bhagat, Pahal Tandon, Anjali Thakur.

Chhattisgarh Women vs Baroda Women Pitch Report

The outfield at the VCA Stadium is good, so batters would love to score runs here. The 30-inch deep double-brick layer, as opposed to the usual 15-inch brick layer, also contributes to the increased speed and bounce of the wicket.

Chhattisgarh Women vs Baroda Women Weather Forecast

The temperature is set to be above 30 degrees Celcius, and there's little to no chance of this game getting any rain, let alone a washout.

Chhattisgarh Women vs Baroda Women Match Prediction

Chhattisgarh didn't have a good run in the previous edition of the tournament. They will look to turn things around this time. Baroda, meanwhile, had a better campaign last time compared to their opponents. However, this is a new edition, so both teams will be raring to start well.

Prediction: Baroda Women to win this game.

