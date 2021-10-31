Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021, Chhattisgarh Women vs Pondicherry Women: Probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Chhattisgarh Women will take on Pondicherry Women in their Women's Senior One Day Trophy 2021 opener on Sunday. Both sides will look to start their campaign on a positive note.

The Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur will host the Women's Senior One Day Trophy 2021 encounter between Chhattisgarh Women and Pondicherry Women.

Chhattisgarh Women vs Pondicherry Women Match Details

Match: Chhattisgarh Women vs Pondicherry Women, Women’s Seniors ODI Trophy 2021-22

Date & Time: 31st October, 9:00 AM

Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur

Chhattisgarh Women vs Pondicherry Women Weather Report

A bright sunny day is expected during the match time. The temperature will be around 32 degrees Celsius with 0% precipitation.

Chhattisgarh Women vs Pondicherry Women Pitch Report

The surface at Vidarbha cricket stadium is expected to be bowler-friendly. Both pacers as well as spinners will enjoy bowling on this wicket right from the start. Fans can expect a low-scoring Women's Senior One Day Trophy 2021 contest on Sunday..

Chhattisgarh Women vs Pondicherry Women Probable

Chhattisgarh Women: Aishwarya Singh, Maanshee Maurya, Kumud Sahu, Kriti Gupta, Ruma Das, Kamna Yadav, Mahak Narwase, Chitra Patel, Mamta Bhagat, Pahal Tandon, Anjali Thakur

Pondicherry Women: E Kavisha, Yuvashri, Srimeera C, Amruta Saran, Roshini R, Sherly Rani, Swetha K, Arthika V, Abirame R, Rupashri S, Raghavika

Chhattisgarh Women vs Pondicherry Women Match Prediction

Both sides have a few new faces in their squads. With this being the first match for the two teams, one can expect an evenly matched contest on Sunday.

Chhattisgarh Women vs Pondicherry Women TV and Live Streaming Details

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Women's Senior One Day Trophy 2021 fixture between Chhattisgarh Women and Maharashtra Women will not be streamed/telecast. Fans can follow the live score of the match on either the BCCI Women's Twitter handle or bcci.tv

Edited by Samya Majumdar

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this encounter? Chhattisgarh Women Pondicherry Women 0 votes so far