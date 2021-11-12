Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021, Delhi Women vs Jammu & Kashmir Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Delhi Women will take on Jammu & Kashmir Women in the first pre-quarter-final match of the Women's Senior One Day Trophy 2021. The two sides will lock horns at the Alur Cricket Stadium in Bangalore.

Delhi Women finished second in the standings with 16 points, having won four out of five group stage matches. Meanwhile, J&K Women finished atop the Plate group with five wins from six matches.

Delhi Women vs Jammu & Kashmir Women Match Details

Match: Delhi Women vs Jammu & Kashmir Women

Date & Time: 13th November 2021; 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Alur Cricket Stadium, Bangalore

Delhi Women vs Jammu & Kashmir Women Pitch Report

The wicket in Alur will help batters throughout the game, with the average first innings score hovering around 200 runs. Bowlers, on the other hand, will enjoy bowling on this track if they find the right lines and lengths.

Delhi Women vs Jammu & Kashmir Women Weather Forecast

The weather in Bangalore will be cloudy with rain predicted throughout the day. Temperatures will range between 20 & 22 degrees Celsius.

Delhi Women vs Jammu & Kashmir Women Probable XIs

Delhi Women

Vandanan Chaturvedi, Priya Punia, Pratika, Ayushi Soni, Simran Dil Bahadur, Soni Yadav, Parunika Sisodia, Laxmi Yadav, Sonia Lohiya, Manju A, Babita Negi (c)

Jammu & Kashmir Women

Rudrakshi Chib, Sarla Devi, Rubia Syed, Bushra Ashraf, Sheerazah Banoo, Bismajh Hassan, Nadia Chowdhary, Sandhya (c), Ananaya Sharma, Abraq Zahoor, Mehak Jan

Delhi Women vs Jammu & Kashmir Women Match Prediction

Jammu & Kashmir Women have had a better run in the ongoing edition of the Women's Senior One Day Trophy. They have won five out of their six games, while Delhi Women have managed to win only four matches.

The former side are favorites to win this encounter. They are expected to progress to the next round of the competition.

Prediction: Jammu & Kashmir Women to win this encounter.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

