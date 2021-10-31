Women's Senior One Day Trophy 2021, Goa Women vs Vidarbha Women: Probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

In Round III, Elite Group D match of Women’s Senior One Day Trophy, Goa Women and Vidarbha Women will take on each other at Kandukuri Cricket Academy in Vizag.

Vidarbha Women topped the Elite Group E last season with 16 points after bagging three wins and losing just one encounter. They qualified for the quarter-finals but were beaten by Andhra Women. All they need this season is to put up inspirational performances and take closer steps towards the silverware.

Goa Women were pretty exceptional last season with three wins and a defeat. Though they failed to make it to the knockouts, their collective performances as a team inspired everyone. They are expected to up their ante this time around and correct their mistakes.

Goa Women vs Vidarbha Women Match Details

Match: Goa Women vs Vidarbha Women, Round III, Elite Group E

Date and Time: October 31st, 2021, Sunday, 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: Kandukuri Cricket Academy, Vizag

Goa Women vs Vidarbha Women Weather Report

Scattered thunderstorms are expected as per the forecast. However, we can expect the rainfall to be a passing one. There will be a rare disturbance in the game.

Goa Women vs Vidarbha Women Pitch Report

The outfield at this venue has been phenomenal and batters would love to score some quick runs in the powerplay overs. However, bowlers will have their share in the middle overs with the wicket assisting spinners.

Goa Women vs Vidarbha Women Probable XIs

Goa Women: Purvaja Verlekar, Ibtisam Shaikh, Vinavi Gurav, Sugandha Ghadi, Tejashwini Duragad, Shikha Pandey, Sanjula Naik, Nikita Malik, Diksha Gawde, Rupali Chavan

Vidarbha Women: Disha Kasat, Prangini Chauhan, Bharti Fulmali, Vaishnavi Khandkar, Snehal Maniyar, Harsh Bokde, Shweta Naidu, Nupur Kohale, Reena Paul, Gargi Wankar, Komal Zanzad

Goa Women vs Vidarbha Women Prediction

Vidarbha Women will field a pretty strong XI and can be deemed as strong favorites for this encounter, keeping their past performances in mind. However, Goa Women know how to deal with pressure situations.

Goa Women vs Vidarbha Women TV and live streaming details

The Women's Senior One Day Trophy 2021 fixture between Tripura Women and Maharashtra Women will not be streamed/telecast. Fans can follow the live score of the match on either the BCCI Women's Twitter handle or bcci.tv

