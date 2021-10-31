Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021, Gujarat Women vs Madhya Pradesh Women: Probable XI, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

In Round IV, Elite Group D match of Women’s Senior One Day Trophy, Gujarat Women and Madhya Pradesh Women will take on each other at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag on November 1, Monday.

Madhya Pradesh started the tournament with a grand win over Haryana. Poonam Soni and Priti Yadav each took two wickets for MP to bundle Haryana for 150 runs in their alloted 50 overs. In response, Madhya Pradesh took no time to chase down the total. Captain Pooja Vastrakar stole the show with the willow.

Gujarat, on the other hand, stunned Mizoram in their opening encounter of the tournament by nine wickets. Batting first, Mizoram were bundled out for 40 runs in 36.1 overs. Krutikaben and Muskan Vasava each took three wickets for Gujarat. In response, Gujarat needed 10.2 overs to chase down the total.

Gujarat Women vs Madhya Pradesh Women Match Details

Match: Gujarat Women vs Madhya Pradesh Women, Round IV, Elite Group D

Date and Time: November 1, 2021, Monday, 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vizag

Gujarat Women vs Madhya Pradesh Women Weather Report

The weather in Vizag is perfect for a bat-ball game. A cool breeze will welcome both sides with no chance of rain affecting the game. With this being a day game, there will be slight humidity.

Gujarat Women vs Madhya Pradesh Women Pitch Report

The venue has conducted a lot of international matches, and it's a pure batting paradise. However, with time, slow bowlers will reap benefits in the middle over,s with batters going for rash shots and conceding their wickets. Chasing teams have a good chance of winning the contest.

Gujarat Women vs Madhya Pradesh Women Probable XIs

Gujarat Women: Krutikaben, Renuka Chaudhari (C), Anjali Patel, Hani Patel, Manali Vaghela (W), Simran, Toral Patel, Sarvi, Muskan Vasava, Bhavana Goplani, Hiralben Solanki

Madhya Pradesh Women: Pooja Vastrakar (C), Varsha, Tamanna Nigam, Neha Badwaik, Aashna Patidar, Poonam Soni, Rahila Firdous (W), Priti Yadav, Nikita Singh, Charu Joshi, Salonee Dangore

Gujarat Women vs Madhya Pradesh Women Prediction

Madhya Pradesh looked a good all-round side in their first encounter. But Gujarat's potent bowling line-up will be one aspect to watch out for in this contest.

Taking the pitch into consideration, the side chasing will come out on top in this encounter.

