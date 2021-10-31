Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021, Gujarat Women vs Mizoram Women: Probable XI, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Gujarat Women and Mizoram Women are set to lock horns on Sunday as part of the ongoing edition of the Women's Senior One Day Tropy 2021.

Both sides have young and talented players in their ranks and will be hoping to start their Women's Senior One Day Trophy 2021 on a winning note. With two evenly matched sides taking on each other, we have an exciting game on the cards.

Gujarat Women vs Mizoram Women Match Details

Match: Gujarat Women vs Mizoram Women, Women's Senior One Day Trophy 2021.

Date and time: 31 October 2021, Sunday, 09:00 AM IST.

Venue: Dr. P.V.G. Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram.

Gujarat Women vs Mizoram Women Probable XI

Gujarat Women: Simran Patel, Sarvi Shah, Bhavana Goplani, Muskan Vasava, Renuka Chaudhari, Pragna Chaudhari, Hiralben Solanki, Y Yashasree, Bhogi Shravani, Vellore Mahesh kavya, Gongadi Trisha.

Mizoram Women: Prajakta Shirwadkar, Omami, Julie Tluangi, PC Vansangzuali, Ruchita Buley, Apurwa Bhardwaj, Lalrin Mawii, Sujata Mallik, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Rasnara Parwin, Madhusmita Behera.

Gujarat Women vs Mizoram Women Pitch Report

The surface of the Dr. PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex has aided both batters and bowlers. Faster bowlers are anticipated to profit from the hazy conditions and control the match. So far, we haven't seen any high-scoring matches in the competition, with clubs predicted to score about 140 runs.

Gujarat Women vs Mizoram Women Weather Forecast

The temperatures in Vizianagaram are expected to range between 23-42 degrees Celsius with 26% humidity and 16 km/hr of wind speed.

Gujarat Women vs Mizoram Women Match Prediction

Mizoram Women will meet Gujarat Women in their Women's Senior One Day Trophy opener in Vizianagaram. Both sides are evenly matched on paper and will have to toil hard to start their campaign with a victory.

Prediction: The chasing side to win the encounter.

Edited by Samya Majumdar

