Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021 Gujarat Women vs Vidarbha Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Both Gujarat Women and Vidarbha Women will eye their second win in the tournament when they lock horns on Wednesday in a Round V Elite Group D game in the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy. The game will take place at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag.

Gujarat started the tournament with a bang, dismissing Mizoram for just 40 in their opening game, with Krutikaben and Muskan Vasava taking three wickets apiece. They chased down the modest target in just 10.2 overs, losing one wicket. However, they lost their second game against Madhya Pradesh by 137 runs, getting restricted to 106-6 while chasing 244.

Vidarbha, meanwhile, have also been inconsistent in the tournament, winning one and losing as many games thus far. They lost their opening clash against Goa by seven wickets. But they came back strong in their next game, beating Mizoram by a whopping 294 runs.

Vidarbha bowled out Mizoram for 58 after setting them a huge target of 353. LM Inamdar was the star performer for Vidarbha, scoring 112, while Reena Paul took 3-8.

Gujarat Women vs Vidarbha Women Match Details

Match: Gujarat Women vs Vidarbha Women, Women’s Seniors One-Day Trophy 2021-22.

Date & Time: November 3; 9:00 AM.

Venue: Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vizag.

Gujarat Women vs Vidarbha Women Weather Report

Rain and thunderstorms are predicted in Vizag on matchday., so a rain-curtailed game could ensue. Humidity could be high, with the maximum temperature set to touch 27 degrees Celsius.

Gujarat Women vs Vidarbha Women Pitch Report

The Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium is known to assist spinners. But if the batters apply themselves, they should be able to score runs. Batting in the second half won’t be easy. So winning the toss will be crucial. Also, as it a small ground, clearing the boundaries should not be difficult.

Gujarat Women vs Vidarbha Women Probable XIs

Gujarat Women: Krutikaben, Renuka Chaudhari (c), Anjali Patel, Hani Patel, Manali Vaghela (wk), Simran, Toral Patel, Sarvi, Muskan Vasava, Bhavana Goplani, Hiralben Solanki.

Vidarbha Women: Snehal S Maniyar, BS Fulmali, Kanchan Nagwani, KR Zanzad (c), Reena Paul, AS Bhongade, DD Kasat, GS Wankar, LM Inamdar (wk), NT Kohale, Vaishnavi Khandkar.

Gujarat Women vs Vidarbha Women Match Prediction

Both teams have won only one match against a struggling Mizoram side so far, while losing their other clash. It is a tough call to decide the winner in this game, as both teams are evenly matched. However, Vidarbha have an edge, as their batting is more compact than Gujarat's.

Edited by Bhargav

