Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021, Haryana Women vs Goa Women: Probable XI, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

In Round IV, Elite Group D match of Women’s Senior One Day Trophy, Haryana Women and Goa Women will take on each other at Dr. P.V.G. Raju ACA Sports Complex in, Vizianagaram on November 1, Monday.

Haryana started the tournament on a losing note against Madhya Pradesh. After winning the toss, they could only post 150 runs in 50 overs, thanks to disciplined bowling by MP bowlers. Mansi Joshi was the lone shining light for Haryana in the bowling department as they failed to defend the total.

Goa started the tournament this year with a top-class win over favorite Vidarbha. Batting first, Vidarbha posted 153 runs in 47 overs. Goa bowlers were spot on with their lines and lengths. It took no time for Goa to chase down the target.

Haryana Women vs Goa Women Match Details

Match: Haryana Women vs Goa Women, Round IV, Elite Group D

Date and Time: November 1st, 2021, Monday, 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: Dr P.V.G. Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram

Haryana Women vs Goa Women Weather Report

Vizag has good weather without rain interruptions. We can expect a cool breeze, and players would love to have a game at this venue, with 25 degrees being the average temperature.

Haryana Women vs Goa Women Report

The 22-yard strip at Dr. P.V.G. Raju ACA Sports Complex is expected to be a slower one. Batters need to spend a lot of time before going for their shots.

Haryana Women vs Goa Women Probable XIs

Haryana Women: Amandeep Kaur, Versha Bhatiwal, Bhawna Ohlan, Komal, Sheetal Rana, Shweta Sharma, Suman Gulia, Reema Sisodia, Mansi Joshi (C), Priyanka Sharma, Bharti Kashyap (W)

Goa Women: Sanjula Sudhakar Naik, Shrey, Vinavi Gurav (W), Poorva Bhaidkar, Shikha Pandey (C), Nikita, Rupali Sukhadev Chavan, Sonali, Sunanda, Purvaja P Verlekar, Tejashwini N Duragad

Haryana Women vs Goa Women Prediction

Goa are looking pretty strong this year in both departments. They missed out on knockouts by a whisker last year and would love to turn the tables this year. We expect them to continue their winning run.

