Women's Senior One Day Trophy 2021, Haryana Women vs Madhya Pradesh Women: Probable XI, match prediction, weather forecast, and pitch report 

Haryana Women lock horns with Madhya Pradesh Women in the upcoming match of the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021 on Sunday. The Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag will host this contest.

Madhya Pradesh Women had a great season last year and will be hoping to pick up from where they left off.

Anushka Sharma was the highest run-scorer for the Madhya Pradesh Women, with 121 runs in 5 innings. Poonam Yadav was one of the leading wicket-takers with 13 wickets over six matches last season and will be a threat again this season. Pooja Vastrakar and Poonam Soni came in handy with the ball as well, picking up ten and eight wickets, respectively.

For Haryana, Bhawna Ohlan was the standout performer with the bat last season. She scored 202 runs in four games at a hefty average of 73.99, including two fifties and an unbeaten century against Bengal. Suman Gulia led with the ball, picking up eight wickets and finishing as the highest wicket-taker for the side.

Both teams failed to qualify for the semi-finals last year and will be looking for a change of fortunes in the new season.

Haryana Women vs Madhya Pradesh Women match details

Match: Haryana Women vs Madhya Pradesh Women, Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021.

Date and Time: October 31st, 2021, Sunday, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vizag

Haryana Women vs Madhya Pradesh Women pitch report

The pitch at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium is good for batting, with the ball coming nicely onto the bat. However, the spinners will get some assistance from the surface as the match progresses.

Haryana Women vs Madhya Pradesh Women weather forecast

The temperature in Vizag is expected to range between 23-42 degrees Celsius, with 26% humidity and 16 km/hr of wind speed. There is a 10% chance of precipitation during the match. There is no chance of rain, and we can expect a full game on Sunday.

Haryana Women vs Madhya Pradesh Women Probable XIs

Madhya Pradesh Women: Anushka Sharma, Reena Yadav, Tamanna Nigam, Pooja Vastrakar (c), Neha Badwaik, Varsha Choudhary, Salonee Dangore, Nikita Singh, Priti Yadav, Poonam Soni, Rajila Firdous (wk)

Haryana Women: Bhawna Ohlan, Soniya Mendhiya, Sheetal Rana (c), Sonia KhatriI (wk), Versha Bhatiwal, Suman Gulia, Shweta Sharma, Pooja Phogat, Priyanka Sharma, Savita Malik, Priya Khatkar

Haryana Women vs Madhya Pradesh Women match prediction

Madhya Pradesh Women will kick off their tournament against Haryana Women in Vizag. Madhya Pradesh Women have plenty of experience in their ranks, and Haryana Women will have to play out of their skin to match up to their opponents' level.

Madhya Pradesh Women look strong on paper and are expected to win against Haryana on Sunday.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Prem Deshpande

LIVE POLL Q. Will Pooja Vastrakar pick up three or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes so far