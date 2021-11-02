Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021, Hyderabad Women vs Punjab Women: Probable XI, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

In Round V, Elite Group C match of Women’s Senior One Day Trophy, Hyderabad Women will take on Punjab Women. The match will be played at Alur Cricket Stadium, Bangalore, on November 3, Wednesday.

Hyderabad Women are having a pretty poor tournament as they have lost both the contests they took part in so far. They registered a seven-wicket defeat over Rajasthan and then later lost to Himachal Pradesh by eight wickets. They need to get some victories before it gets too late.

Punjab Women have been exceptional in the tournament, with two wins from two matches. They registered a 19-run win via the VJD method over HP in the first encounter. Later, they defeated Andhra in a one-sided game.

Hyderabad Women vs Punjab Women Match Details

Match: Hyderabad Women vs Punjab Women, Round V, Elite Group C

Date and Time: November 3, 2021, Wednesday, 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: Alur Cricket Stadium, Bangalore

Hyderabad Women vs Punjab Women Weather Report

The weather in Bangalore has been kind of late. We can expect the weather to give us a full game. The temperature will hover around 20 degrees Celsius.

Hyderabad Women vs Punjab Women Pitch Report

Alur's wicket is kind enough for both batters and bowlers. The batting first team can put the scores above 250. However, chasing teams will struggle badly to rotate the strike. Spin bowlers would love to bowl on this wicket.

Hyderabad Women vs Punjab Women Probable XIs

Hyderabad Women: Kranthi Reddy N, Yashasri, Ishitha Koduri, Bhogi Shravani, Ramya (C), G Pranathi Reddy, Pranavi Chandra, Anuradha Nayak (W), Trisha Poojitha, Vanka Pooja, Keerthi Reddy

Punjab Women: Sunita Rani, Taniya Bhatia (C) (W), Ridhima Aggarwal, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Malik, Harpreet Dhillon, Mehak Kesar, Parveen Khan, Komalpreet Kour, Kanika Ahuja, Neetu Singh

Hyderabad Women vs Punjab Women Prediction

Hyderabad Women have been struggling badly to find the right combination. Punjab will cash in on this very aspect to make it big on this encounter. The latter side are strong favorites to win this match.

Edited by Aditya Singh

