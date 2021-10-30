Women's Senior One Day Trophy 2021, Jharkhand Women vs Delhi Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Jharkhand Women face Delhi Women in their opening game of the Women’s Senior One Day League 2021. Abhimanyu Cricket Academy Ground in Dehradun will host this contest.

Jharkhand were the runners up of the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021. They lost against the Railways in the final. However, they will be very proud of their journey last year and will be hoping to go one step ahead this time around.

Indrani Roy was the highest run-scorer for Jharkhand last year. She scored 456 runs in eight matches, including a couple of centuries and a fifty. Durga Murmu and Mani Niharika starred with the ball, having picked up nine wickets each last season.

Delhi Women failed to qualify for the next round last year as they won only three of a total of five group games. Everyone has to step up and fire in unison to go all the way in the upcoming competition.

Shweta Sehrawat scored 226 runs in five games for Jharkhand in the last year’s competition. The bowling department was led by Lalita Sharma as she picked up 14 wickets at an impressive average of 8.42.

Jharkhand Women vs Delhi Women Match Details

Match: Jharkhand Women vs Delhi Women, Women’s Senior One Day League 2021

Date and Time: October 31 2021, Sunday, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Abhimanyu Cricket Academy Ground, Dehradun

Jharkhand Women vs Delhi Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Abhimanyu Cricket Academy Ground is good for batting. The spinners will get some assistance from the surface, which will stay true throughout the match.

Jharkhand Women vs Delhi Women Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Dehradun are expected to range between 14 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Jharkhand Women vs Delhi Women Probable XIs

Jharkhand Women: Niral Rashmi, Ritu Kumari, Radhey Sonia, Durga Murmu, Mani Niharika (c), Dinesh Ashwani, Ravinder Devyani, Arti Kumari, Khushbu Kumari, Mamta Paswan, Shanti Kumari

Delhi Women: Shweta Sehrawat, Vandana Chaturvedi, Priya Punia, Ayushi Soni, Riti Tomar, Soni Arushi, Kamal Bhabya (wk), Neha Chhillar, Simran Dil Bahadur, Babita Negi (c), Lalita Sharma

Jharkhand Women vs Delhi Women Match Prediction

Last year’s runners-up Jharkhand will be eager to perform in the same way as they did last year. Delhi, on the other hand, will be looking to qualify for the next round.

Jharkhand looks strong on paper, and it won’t be a surprise if they come out on top against Delhi on Sunday.

Prediction: Jharkhand Women to win this encounter

Jharkhand Women vs Delhi Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

