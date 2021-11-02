Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021, Jharkhand Women vs Kerala Women: Probable XI, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

In Round V, Elite Group A match of Women’s Senior One Day Trophy, Jharkhand Women will take on Kerala Women. The match will take place at Maharana Pratap College Ground, Dehradun, on November 3, Wednesday.

Jharkhand are yet to taste victory in the competition. They lost their encounters against Maharashtra and Delhi by five wickets and 24 runs respectively. However, they have enough ammunition to stage a comeback and do exceedingly well.

Kerala are one of the strong sides entering this tournament. However, they started the tournament with a defeat at the hands of Delhi by eight runs. They later defeated Assam by six wickets. They will be keen to continue their winning momentum when they take on Jharkhand in their next match.

Jharkhand Women vs Kerala Women Match Details

Match: Jharkhand Women vs Kerala Women, Round V, Elite Group A

Date and Time: November 3, 2021, Wednesday, 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: Maharana Pratap College ground, Dehradun

Jharkhand Women vs Kerala Women Weather Report

Thunderstorms are expected as per the forecast during the match. We expect it to be a passing shower. With cool weather and heavy winds on the cards, there will be some swing on offer.

Jharkhand Women vs Kerala Women Pitch Report

This wicket didn’t yield the expected runs for batters. 180-200 would be a good total for this wicket, batting first. Wickets will keep on falling consistently if the bowlers hit the right lines and lengths.

Jharkhand Women vs Kerala Women Probable XIs

Jharkhand Women: Arti, Ashwani, Devyani, Priyanka, Rashmi (W), Ritu, Nidhi B, Monika, Niharika (C), Durga Murmu, Sonia

Kerala Women: Jincy George (C), Sajana S, Bhoomika H Umbarje, Drishya I V, Akshaya A, Jayalekshmi Dev S J (W), Jipsa V Joseph, Keerthy K James, Minnu Mani, Mrudhula V S, Aleena Surendran

Jharkhand Women vs Kerala Women Match Prediction

Kerala, though they lost a match in the tournament, are expected to dominate the proceedings. The side has good batting and bowling depth and would love to play in these tricky conditions.

