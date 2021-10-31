Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021 Jharkhand Women vs Maharashtra Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Jharkhand Women will lock horns against Maharashtra Women in the Women's Senior Trophy 2021 on Monday at the Maharana Pratap College Ground in Dehradun.

Jharkhand didn't have the best of starts to the competition, suffering a loss against Delhi in their tournament opener. Batting first, Delhi posted 192 on the board. In response, Jharkhand fell short by 24 runs.

There were contributions from their middle-order batters, but they needed a team effort, which was missing. The runners-up of the previous edition of the tournament will now look to bounce back on Monday.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra got off to a winning start to their campaign. They beat Tripura comprehensively in their tournament opener. They will be riding high with confidence, and look to continue their winning momentum.

Batting first, Tripura managed only a modest 139. In what proved to be a cakewalk, Maharashtra chased down the target in only the 24th over, losing just two wickets.

Jharkhand Women vs Maharashtra Women Match Details

Match: Jharkhand Women vs Maharashtra Women, Women's Senior One Day League 2021.

Date and Time: November 1st, 2021, Monday; 09:00 AM IST.

Venue: Maharana Pratap College Ground, Dehradun.

Jharkhand Women vs Maharashtra Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Maharana Pratap College Ground is good for batting. However, the spinners could play a part, as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface. The batters, once set, should be able to play their strokes freely.

Jharkhand Women vs Maharashtra Women Weather Forecast

The temperature on Monday is expected to range between 14 and 24 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain, so one can expect a full game on Monday.

Jharkhand Women vs Maharashtra Women Probable XIs

Jharkhand Women

Ashwani picked up four wickets for Jharkhand, helping her team restrict Delhi below 200. Sonia (43) and Durga Murmu (47) fared well, but that was not enough on the day. Their other batters need to contribute consistently.

Probable XI

Priyanka, Niral Rashmi (wk), Radhey Sonia, Ritu Kumari, Durga Murmu, Monika, Mani Niharika (c), Dinesh Ashwani, Arti Kumari, Mamta Paswan, Nidhi B.

Maharashtra Women

Their bowlers did a fabulous job of knocking over Tripura for 139. Shivali Shinde, opening the batting, remained unbeaten on 55 to guide her team across the line. Don't expect any change to their winning combination for their clash against Jharkhand.

Probable XI

Mukta Magre, Shivali Shinde (wk), Tejal Hasabnis, Anuja Patil (c), Sayali Lonkar, Devika Vaidya, Maya Sonawane, Utkarsha Pawar, Aarati Kedar, Shraddha Pokharkar, Priyanka Garkhede.

Jharkhand Women vs Maharashtra Women Match Prediction

Jharkhand looked off-colour in their opening game against Delhi, whereas Maharashtra were clinical against Tripura. Maharashtra have a good balance to their side, so it won't be a surprise if they beat Jharkhand.

Prediction: Maharashtra Women to win this game.

Jharkhand Women vs Maharashtra Women live telecast details and channel list

The Women's Senior One Day Trophy 2021 fixture between Tripura Women and Maharashtra Women will not be streamed/telecast. Fans can follow the live score of the match on either the BCCI Women's Twitter handle or bcci.tv

