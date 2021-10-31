Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021, Kerala Women vs Delhi Women: Probable XI, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

In Round IV of Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021, Kerala Women face Delhi Women at Tanush Academy Ground in Dehradun in an Elite Group A clash.

Kerala Women had a good outing the other day as they defeated Assam Women comprehensively. After restricting Assam Women to 102 in their 50 overs, the batters backed their bowlers to chase down the total in the 34th overs with six wickets in hand.

It was a complete performance from Kerala Women and they will hope to repeat the performance against Delhi Women in their next fixture.

Delhi Women defeated last year’s runners-up Jharkhand Women in a close-fought contest. Batting first, Delhi Women could only manage to score 192 and defending it was a tough task. However, the bowlers were brilliant as they knocked over Jharkhand on 168, winning the game by 24 runs. They are highly confident and will be raring to go against Kerala Women on Monday.

Kerala Women vs Delhi Women Match Details

Match: Kerala Women vs Delhi Women, Women’s Senior One Day League 2021

Date and Time: November 1st, 2021, Monday, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Tanush Academy Ground, Dehradun

Kerala Women vs Delhi Women Pitch Report

The strip at Tanush Academy Ground is good for batting but it will assist the slow bowlers from both sides. The spinners are expected to play a major role on this surface. Once set, the batters can play their strokes freely.

Kerala Women vs Delhi Women Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Dehradun are expected to range between 14 and 24 degrees Celsius. It is expected to stay humid throughout the day.

Kerala Women vs Delhi Women Probable XIs

Kerala Women

Sajana S broke the back of the Assam batting lineup by picking up four wickets. Akshaya A, opening the batting, remained unbeaten on 51 to take her side home. They will be hoping their batters can contribute in their next clash against Delhi Women.

Probable XI

Akshaya A, Bhoomika H Umbarje, Jincy George (c), Drishya I V, Minnu Mani, Sajana S, Jayalekshmi Dev S J, Jipsa v Joseph, Keerthy K James, Mrudhula V S, Aleena Surendran

Delhi Women

Ayushi Soni scored 68, helping her side post a competitive total on the board. Parunika Sisodia led the bowling department by picking up five wickets. They will be high on confidence and will look to repeat their performances in their next outing.

Probable XI

Shweta Sehrawat, Priya Punia, Pratika, Laxmi Yadav (wk), Ayushi Soni, Simran Dil Bahadur, Soni Yadav, Manju A, Lalita Sharma, Babita Negi (c), Parunika Sisodia.

Kerala Women vs Delhi Women Match Prediction

Both Kerala and Delhi are coming off wins in their opening games and will be looking to carry the winning momentum forward. Both look strong on paper and it will be an exciting contest.

Delhi look a well-settled unit and expect them to finish on top on Monday.

Prediction: Delhi Women to win this clash

