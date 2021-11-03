Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021, Maharashtra Women vs Delhi Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Maharashtra Women square off against Delhi Women in Round VI of Women’s Senior One Day Trophy. Tanush Academy Ground in Dehradun will host this encounter. It’s an Elite Group A clash and it promises to be a cracker of a contest.

Maharashtra Women are on a roll in the competition so far, having won all three of their games. They defeated Assam Women in their last game and will look to carry the winning momentum forward. After being asked to bat first, the Assam Women struggled throughout the innings as only three batters managed to get to double digits. They were bundled out for 120 and the Maharashtra Women chased it down in the 30th over to win the game comprehensively.

Delhi Women, meanwhile, defeated Tripura Women in their last game to maintain their 100% record in the competition. It was a closely-fought contest and Delhi Women held their nerves to get over the line. The bowlers did a good job of restricting Tripura Women to 181 in their first innings. A solid partnership between Ayushi Soni and Simran Dil Bahadur saw them chase down the total with four balls to spare.

Maharashtra Women vs Delhi Women Match Details

Match: Maharashtra Women vs Delhi Women, Women’s Senior One Day League 2021

Date and Time: November 4th, 2021, Thursday, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Tanush Academy Ground, Dehradun

Maharashtra Women vs Delhi Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Tanush Academy Ground is very good for batting. The bowlers often tend to miss their mark. The batters will enjoy batting on this track as the ball comes nicely onto the bat.

Maharashtra Women vs Delhi Women Women Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet the two sides on Thursday. The temperature in Dehradun is expected to hover between 14 and 25 degrees Celsius.

Maharashtra Women vs Delhi Women Probable XIs

Maharashtra Women

Anuja Patil and Maya Sonawane each picked up three wickets to restrict Assam Women to a low total. A 100-run unbeaten stand from Tejal Hasabnis (53*) and Anuja Patil (49*) saw them chase down the total with ease.

Probable XI

Mukta Magre, Shivali Shinde (wk), Tejal Hasabnis, Anuja Patil (c), Devika Vaidya, Sayali Lonkar, Maya Sonawane, Aarati Kedar, Priyanka Garkhede, Utkarsha Pawar, Shraddha Pokharkar

Delhi Women

Parunika Sisodia continued her good form with the ball by picking up three wickets against Tripura. Soni Yadav and Ayushi Soni too chipped in with two wickets apiece. Ayushi Soni (50*) and Simran Dil Bahadur (59*) put in a solid partnership to take their side across the line.

Probable XI

Priya Punia, Shweta Sehrawat, Pratika, Ayushi Soni, Simran Dil Bahadur, Parunika Sisodia, Pragya Rawat (wk), Manju A, Babita Negi (c), Soni Yadav, Madhu

Maharashtra Women vs Delhi Women Match Prediction

Both Maharashtra and Delhi are yet to lose a game in the competition. Both look strong on paper and it will all come down to handling nerves in crunch situations.

Maharashtra have a good balance to their side and should come out on top on Thursday.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Maharashtra Women to win this encounter.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Will Anuja Patil score fifty and pick 2 or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes so far