Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021, Maharashtra Women vs Kerala Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Round VII of Women’s Senior One Day Trophy will see Maharashtra Women lock horns against Kerala Women. Abhimanyu Cricket Academy in Dehradun will host this exciting contest.

Maharashtra Women are on fire in the ongoing Women’s Senior One Day Trophy. They have played four games, winning all of them. They defeated Delhi Women comprehensively in their last fixture. After electing to bowl first, Maharashtra’s bowlers did a fine job of restricting Delhi Women to 184 in their 50 overs. On the back of a solid opening stand, Maharashtra Women chased down the total in the 42nd over.

Kerala Women, on the other hand, have played four games and won three. They beat Tripura Women in their last game and will be high on confidence entering their next fixture. After being asked to bat first, Kerala Women posted a mammoth 272 on the board, thanks to a century from skipper Jincy George. The bowlers were fantastic as they knocked over Tripura for just 97, winning the game by 175 runs.

Maharashtra Women vs Kerala Women Match Details:

Match: Maharashtra Women vs Kerala Women, Women’s Senior One Day Trophy

Date and Time: November 6th 2021, Saturday, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun

Maharashtra Women vs Kerala Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Abhimanyu Cricket Academy is good for batting. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely. It is expected to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Maharashtra Women vs Kerala Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Dehradun is expected to range between 14 and 24 degrees Celsius. There will be a cloud cover throughout the day.

Maharashtra Women vs Kerala Women Probable XIs

Maharashtra Women

Skipper Anuja Patil picked up three wickets while bowling first, helping her side restrict Delhi to 184. Shivali Shinde (78) and Devika Vaidya (67) put a solid opening stand of 130 to help Maharashtra chase down the total in the 42nd over.

Probable XI

Shivali Shinde (wk), Devika Vaidya, Tejal Hasabnis, Anuja Patil, Aditi Gaikwad, Maya Sonawane, Mukta Magre, Priyanka Garkhede, Sayali Lonkar, Utkarsha Pawar, Shraddha Pokharkar

Kerala Women

Skipper Jincy George scored a brilliant ton and was very well supported by Akshaya A and Sajana S, scoring fifties. Keerthy K James, Sajana S, and Minnu Mani picked up three scalps each, helping their side defend the total successfully.

Probable XI

Akshaya A, Aswathy Babu, Jincy George (c), Sajana S, Drishya I V, Minnu Mani, Jayalekshmi Dev S J, Keerthy K James, Mrudhula V S, Aleena Surendran, Darsana Mohanan

Maharashtra Women vs Kerala Women Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off wins in their previous games and will be high on confidence. Maharashtra Women are currently on a five-match winning streak and Kerala Women will be looking to put an end to it.

Maharashtra look a well-balanced unit. Expect them to go past Kerala unscathed.

Prediction: Maharashtra Women to win this encounter.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

