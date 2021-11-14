Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021, Maharashtra Women vs Punjab Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Maharashtra Women will square off against Punjab Women in the first quarter-final of the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy. Alur Cricket Stadium in Bangalore will host this exciting contest.

Maharashtra Women topped Elite Group A with five wins in as many matches. They will be high on confidence after winning all their games comprehensively and will look forward to performing in a similar way in the knockout stages of the tournament.

Maharashtra defeated Kerala Women in their last group game. Bowling first, Maharashtra’s bowlers were brilliant as they knocked over Kerala Women on 159. What followed was a fine display by the batters as they chased down the total in the 38th over with seven wickets in hand. Shivali Shinde top-scored with 80 and was well-supported by Mukta Magre (49).

Punjab Women, on the other hand, finished second in the points table in Elite Group C. They played five games, winning four of them. Punjab defeated Goa in their last match to seek qualification for the knockout stages.

After electing to bowl first, Punjab Women kept picking up wickets at regular intervals as Goa Women were bundled out for 179. Punjab started the chase cautiously and were 142/3 in 41.2 before rain arrived and washed out the remainder of the match.

Punjab were ahead of Goa by 17 runs at that stage and secured a win by VJD method. They will be eager to be at their best and make it to the semi-finals this year.

Maharashtra Women vs Punjab Women Match Details:

Match: Maharashtra Women vs Punjab Women, Quarter-Final 1, Women’s Senior One Day Trophy

Date and Time: November 15th 2021, Monday, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Alur Cricket Stadium, Bangalore

Maharashtra Women vs Punjab Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Alur Cricket Stadium is good for batting. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely. It is expected to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Maharashtra Women vs Punjab Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Bangalore is expected to hover between 19 and 25 degrees Celsius. Rain is predicted throughout the day and we might experience rain-interruptions during the course of the match.

Maharashtra Women vs Punjab Women Probable XIs

Maharashtra Women

Shivali Shinde at the top of the order has been scoring consistently for them. She is being well-supported by Devika Vaidya, Tejal Hasabnis and Mukta Magre. Skipper Anuja Patil, who has been leading the bowling department nicely, is well-supported by Mukta Magre. They will be eager to keep playing in the same way in the knockout stages of the competition.

Probable XI

Shivali Shinde (wk), Devika Vaidya, Mukta Magre, Tejal Hasabnis, Anuja Patil (c), Sayali Lonkar, Maya Sonawane, Priyanka Garkhede, Aditi Gaikwad, Utkarsha Pawar, Shraddha Pokaharkar

Punjab Women

Taniya Bhatia has been leading the Punjab side brilliantly. She has been contributing with the bat along with Ridhima Aggarwal and Parveen Khan. Neelam Bisht looked good with the ball in their last group game. Overall they look a formidable side going into the knockouts.

Probable XI

Ridhima Aggarwal, Priyanka Malik, Parveen Khan, Taniya Bhatia (c & wk), Kanika Ahuja, Neetu Singh, Sunita Rani, Neelam Bisht, Harpreet Dhillon, Mehak Kesar, Komalpreet Kour

Maharashtra Women vs Punjab Women Match Prediction

Both sides have played good cricket in the group stages and will be eager to keep performing in similar fashion at the business end of the tournament.

Maharashtra look a well-balanced unit and are expected to go past Punjab Women unscathed.

Prediction: Maharashtra Women to win this encounter.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

