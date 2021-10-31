Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021, Mumbai Women vs Tamil Nadu Women: Probable XI, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Mumbai Women will square off against Tamil Nadu Women in Round IV of the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021. The Azam Campus in Pune will host this Elite Group B clash.

Mumbai Women didn’t have the best of starts to the competition as they suffered a loss against Uttarakhand in their opening game. After being put in to bat, Uttarakhand Women posted 229 on the board.

Mumbai had a good start to the chase but kept losing wickets at regular intervals as they were bundled out for 186, losing the game by 43 runs. They need to be at their best against Tamil Nadu on Monday.

Tamil Nadu suffered a heavy loss against Odisha in their opening game. Batting first, Tamil Nadu posted 228 on the board as every batter contributed with the bat. The bowlers failed to pick up wickets as the Odisha Women chased down the total in the 45th over with eight wickets in hand. The bowlers need to be on their toes while facing Mumbai Women in their next outing.

Mumbai Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Match Details

Match: Mumbai Women vs Tamil Nadu Women, Women’s Senior One Day League 2021

Date and Time: November 1st, 2021, Monday, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Azam Campus, Pune

Mumbai Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Azam Campus is good for batting. The surface is expected to stay true throughout the game. The batters will enjoy batting on this surface and the bowlers will need to be on their toes to hit the right areas.

Mumbai Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Weather Forecast

Temperatures on Monday are expected to range between 21 and 33 degrees Celsius. There will be a cloud cover throughout the day.

Mumbai Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Probable XIs

Mumbai Women

The bowlers failed to pick up wickets as Uttarakhand posted 22 on the board, losing only four wickets. The lower-order batters failed to step up after a good start as they lost the game by 43 runs. Everyone will need to fire in unison to come out on top against Tamil Nadu Women.

Probable XI

Esha Oza, R S Chaudhari (wk), Vrushali Bhagat, Manjiri Gawade, Sayali Satghare, Saniya H Raut, Simran Shaikh, Manali Dakshini, Janhvi, S Thakor (c), P Naik

Tamil Nadu Women

The batters did a good job of contributing and helping the side post a competitive total on the board. The bowlers failed miserably as Ramyashri was the lone wicket-taker for them against Odisha. She picked up two wickets and the other bowlers need to step up in their next outing.

Probable XI

A Eloksi, M D Thirushkamini, Arshi Choudhary, Niranjana Nagarajan, Nethra L, S B Keerthana (c), M S Shailaja, S Anusha, S Pavithra Sridharan (wk), Yogya Kosuri, K N Ramyashri

Mumbai Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Match Prediction

Both sides suffered losses in their opening games and will be chasing their first victory in the competition. They have also failed to fire as a unit and need to be at their best to come out on top Monday.

Mumbai have a good balance to their side and fans expect them to get their first win of the competition on Monday.

Prediction: Mumbai Women to win this encounter

