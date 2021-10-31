Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021 Odisha Women vs Chandigarh Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Odisha Women will look to continue their winning run when they face Chandigarh Women on Monday in a Round IV Elite Group B match in the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy. The game will be played at the Deccan Gymkhana Cricket Ground in Pune.

Odisha posted a convincing eight-wicket win over Tamil Nadu on Sunday. However, Chandigarh were routed in their opening match by 246 runs by defending champions Railways.

For Odisha, Rasanara Parwin was the star performer in their clash against Tamil Nadu. She took five wickets for 45 runs to restrict Tamil Nadu for just 228. In response, all the top four Odisha batters were among the runs, scoring at least 45 runs. Sarita Meher (63*) saw her team home.

On the same day, Chandigarh succumbed to a 246-run loss against Railways. They were bowled out for 110 while chasing 357 to win. Manisha Badhan (47) was the top scorer for Chandigarh. Chandigarh captain Amanjot Bhupinder Kaur could be key in her team's clash against Odisha. She scored 263 runs at 87.66 in five games in the tournament last season.

Odisha Women vs Chandigarh Women Match Details

Match: Odisha Women vs Chandigarh Women, Women’s Seniors One-Day Trophy 2021-22.

Date & Time: November 1; 9:00 AM.

Venue: Deccan Gymkhana Cricket Ground, Pune.

Odisha Women vs Chandigarh Women Weather Report

The weather is expected to be sunny and partly cloudy, with a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius.

Odisha Women vs Chandigarh Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Deccan Gymkhana Cricket Ground in Pune is a bouncy one, where the ball comes nicely onto the bat, which makes shot-making easier. The outfield is lush green, so the ball would travel faster to the ground if batters can time their strokes.

Considering that it is a medium-sized ground, even leading edges could fly over the boundary. However, bowlers who can extract bounce could unsettle batters with short-pitch stuff.

Odisha Women vs Chandigarh Women Probable XIs

Odisha Women: Madhuri Mehta, Madhusmita Behera (Captain), Kajal Jena, Sarita Meher, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Tanmayee Behera, Pragyan P Mohanty, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Rasanara Parwin, Sujata Mallik, Rameswari Naik.

Chandigarh Women: Twinkle Pathak, Monika Pandey, Nandani Sharma, Rajni Devi, Shivangi (W), Parushi Prabhakar, Manisha Badhan, Parul Saini, P Guleria, Amanjot Kaur (C), Kumari Shibi.

Odisha Women vs Chandigarh Women Match Prediction

Odisha hold an edge against Chandigarh after their eight-wicket win over Tamil Nadu in their last outing. Meanwhile, Chandigarh have a tough job in hand to bounce back after their 246-run loss to Railways. Odisha should have it easy against Chandigarh, and post their second straight win in the tournament.

