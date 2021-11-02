Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021 Odisha Women vs Mumbai Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

In Round V of Women’s Senior One Day Trophy, Odisha Women will square off with Mumbai Women at the Deccan Gymkhana Cricket Ground in Pune on Wednesday. The Elite Group B clash promises to be a cracker of a contest.

Odisha beat Chandigarh comprehensively in their previous game. After being asked to bat first, Odisha posted 253 runs on the board, losing seven wickets. Their bowlers then stepped up, restricting Chandigarh to 218 in their 50 overs. It was a good overall performance from Odisha, and they will now look to repeat that performance on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Mumbai defeated Tamil Nadu in their last outing. It was a solid performance from Mumbai as they registered their first win of the tournament after suffering a loss in their tournament opener against Uttarakhand. Batting first, Mumbai posted 278 runs on the board. Tamil Nadu put up a stiff fight, but fell short by 43 runs.

Odisha Women vs Mumbai Women Match Details

Match: Odisha Women vs Mumbai Women, Women’s Senior One Day League 2021.

Date and Time: November 3rd, 2021, Wednesday; 09:00 AM IST.

Venue: Deccan Gymkhana Cricket Ground, Pune.

Odisha Women vs Mumbai Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Deccan Gymkhana is very good for batting. Bowlers can get punished if they miss their mark. Batters should enjoy batting on this track.

Odisha Women vs Mumbai Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Pune is expected to range between 22 and 32 degrees Celsius. It could stay humid throughout the day.

Odisha Women vs Mumbai Women Probable XIs

Odisha Women

Their batters were brilliant, with Madhuri Mehta top-scoring with 76 at the top of the order. Priyanka Priyadarshini and Rasanara Parwin picked up two scalps apiece as the bowlers defended the total successfully.

Probable XI: Madhuri Mehta (wk), Kajal Jena, Sarita Meher, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Tanmayee Behera, Pragyan P Mohanty, Madhusmita Behera (c), Rasanara Parwin, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Sujata Mallik, Rameshwari Naik.

Mumbai Women

Fifties from Vrushali Bhagat and H Kazi helped Mumbai post 278 runs on the board. Both players also picked up two wickets apiece to help their side garner their first win of the competition.

Probable XI: Esha Oza, R S Chaudhari (wk), Vrushali Bhagat, Manjiri Gawade, H Kazi, Simran Shaikh, Sayali Satghare, Manali Dakshini, Janhvi Kate, S Thakor (c), P Naik.

Odisha Women vs Mumbai Women Match Prediction

Both Odisha and Mumbai are coming off wins in their previous games. Batters from both sides helped their teams post big totals before the bowlers stepped up to the fore. It promises to be a cracker of a contest when the two sides meet on Wednesday.

Mumbai have a good balance to their side, so expect them to come out on top on Wednesday.

Prediction: Mumbai to win this game.

