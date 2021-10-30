Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021, Odisha Women vs Tamil Nadu Women: Probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Odisha Women will square off against Tamil Nadu Women in the Women’s Senior One-Day Trophy at PYC Gymkhana.

Odisha Women were on a roll last season winning four of their five league games but eventually losing to a formidable Railways side in the quarter-finals. Madhuri Mehta was the top run-scorer for the Odisha outfit. Meanwhile, Madhusmita Behera was the pick of the bowlers, providing crucial break-throughs and bowling economical spells.

Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, had a rather disappointing run in the previous season, winning only two of their five matches. Arshi Choudhary's batting was the only positive for them last season. Tamil Nadu will be looking forward to putting on a much better performance this time around.

Odisha Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Match Details

Match: Odisha Women vs Tamil Nadu Women, Women’s Seniors One-Day Trophy 2021-22

Date & Time: 31st October, 9:00 AM

Venue: PYC Gymkhana, Pune

Odisha Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Weather Report

Clear skies are expected to be a feature on matchday, with the temperature ranging between 19 and 33 degrees Celsius.

Odisha Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Pitch Report

The surface at The PYC Gymkhana is expected to be a batter-friendly surface. Fans can expect a high-scoring encounter. The bowlers need to be consistent with their line and lengths.

Odisha Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Probable XIs

Odisha Women: Anjali Hareram Singh, Pragyan Paramita Maheswar Mohanty, Rasmita Basanta Chinhara, Rameswari Dina Naik, Indrani Ramachandra Chhatria, Louisa Santosh Dash, Silpa Jatin Kumar Swain, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Madhuri Mehta, Madhusmita Behera

Tamil Nadu Women: Subhaharini Selvam N, Keerthana Sathyamoorthy Balakrishnan, Maanasa Sri J Jaganath, Vamsi Banu Prakash KB, Swarna S Suresh, Ruthikssha Elangovan E, Pavithra S Sridharan, Nethra Lakshminarayanan Iyer, Swathi Suresh Kumar, Arshi Hakim Chaudhary, Jayadhanyha Krishnamurthy Gunasekar.

Odisha Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Prediction

The Odisha outfit have a stable combination but Tamil Nadu could prove to be tough competition for them. Odisha Women are expected to finish on top in this encounter.

Odisha Women vs Tamil Nadu Women TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Live Streaming: N/A

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

LIVE POLL Q. Nagarajan Niranjana to pick up two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes so far