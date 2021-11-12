Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021, Odisha Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Odisha Women will take on Uttar Pradesh Women in the second pre-quarter-final match of the Women's Senior One Day Trophy 2021. The two sides will lock horns at the Alur Cricket Stadium II in Bangalore.
Odisha Women finished second in the Group B points table with 16 points, having won four out of their five matches. Uttar Pradesh Women also finished second in Group E with as many points from the group stage.
Odisha Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women Match Details
Match: Odisha Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women
Date & Time: 13th November 2021; 9:00 AM IST
Venue: Alur Cricket Stadium II, Bangalore
Odisha Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women Pitch Report
The wicket will assist the bowlers throughout the game, with equal assistance on offer for both pacers and spinners. Meanwhile, the batters will struggle to score runs in bulk and fans might witness a low-scoring encounter at this venue.
The pitch will slow down as the inning progresses, making it difficult to chase down targets at this venue.
Odisha Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women Weather Forecast
The weather in Bangalore will be cloudy with rain predicted throughout the day. Temperatures will range between 20 and 22 degrees Celsius.
Odisha Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women Probable XIs
Odisha Women
Madhuri Mehta, Kajal Jena, Sarita Meher, Tanmayee Behera, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Pragyan P Mohanty (wk), Madhusmita Behera (c), Priyanka Priyadarshini, Rasanara Parwin, Sujata Mallik, Rameswari Naik
Uttar Pradesh Women
Kshama Singh, Shobha Devi, Muskan Malik (c), Shipra Giri, Sweta (wk), Archana Devi, Sonali Singh, Nishu Choudhary, Shilpi Yadav, Rashi Kanojiya, Tanu Kala
Odisha Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women Match Prediction
Both sides are evenly matched on paper and we are in for an exciting contest when the two sides meet on Saturday.
Prediction: The side batting first to win this match