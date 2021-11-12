Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021, Odisha Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Odisha Women will take on Uttar Pradesh Women in the second pre-quarter-final match of the Women's Senior One Day Trophy 2021. The two sides will lock horns at the Alur Cricket Stadium II in Bangalore.

Odisha Women finished second in the Group B points table with 16 points, having won four out of their five matches. Uttar Pradesh Women also finished second in Group E with as many points from the group stage.

Odisha Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women Match Details

Match: Odisha Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women

Date & Time: 13th November 2021; 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Alur Cricket Stadium II, Bangalore

Odisha Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women Pitch Report

The wicket will assist the bowlers throughout the game, with equal assistance on offer for both pacers and spinners. Meanwhile, the batters will struggle to score runs in bulk and fans might witness a low-scoring encounter at this venue.

The pitch will slow down as the inning progresses, making it difficult to chase down targets at this venue.

Odisha Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women Weather Forecast

The weather in Bangalore will be cloudy with rain predicted throughout the day. Temperatures will range between 20 and 22 degrees Celsius.

Odisha Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women Probable XIs

Odisha Women

Madhuri Mehta, Kajal Jena, Sarita Meher, Tanmayee Behera, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Pragyan P Mohanty (wk), Madhusmita Behera (c), Priyanka Priyadarshini, Rasanara Parwin, Sujata Mallik, Rameswari Naik

Uttar Pradesh Women

Kshama Singh, Shobha Devi, Muskan Malik (c), Shipra Giri, Sweta (wk), Archana Devi, Sonali Singh, Nishu Choudhary, Shilpi Yadav, Rashi Kanojiya, Tanu Kala

Odisha Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women Match Prediction

Both sides are evenly matched on paper and we are in for an exciting contest when the two sides meet on Saturday.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: The side batting first to win this match

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

LIVE POLL Q. Madhuri Mehta to score 20+ runs on Saturday? Yes No 0 votes so far