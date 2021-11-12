Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021, Punjab Women vs Goa Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Punjab Women will take on Goa Women in the second pre-quarter-final match of the Women's Senior One Day Trophy 2021. The two sides will lock horns at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

Punjab Women competed in Group C of the competition. They finished second in the table with 16 points, having won four out of their five group stage matches. Meanwhile, Goa Women also finished second in Group D, having won four games from as many games as their opponent.

Punjab Women vs Goa Women Match Details

Match: Punjab Women vs Goa Women

Date & Time: 13th November 2021; 9:00 AM IST

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Punjab Women vs Goa Women Pitch Report

The pitch in Bangalore will witness a high-scoring encounter between the sides, with the ball coming nicely onto the bat. The bowlers will enjoy bowling on this track during the first essay, with the pitch equally favouring pacers and spinners.

With chasing being relatively easier on this wicket, both sides will look to bowl first upon winning the toss.

Punjab Women vs Goa Women Weather Forecast

With rain predicted in Bangalore, fans might see a shortened game of cricket.

Punjab Women vs Goa Women Probable XIs

Punjab Women

Ridhima Aggarwal, Parveen Khan, Neetu Singh, Taniya Bhatia (c & wk), Anjali, Kanika Ahuja, Neelam Bisht, Mehak Kesar, Harpreet Dhillon, Komalpreet Kour, Sunita Rani

Goa Women

Purvaja P Verlekar, Shrey, Tejashwini N Duragad, Nikita, Sanjula Sudhakar Naik, Vinavi Gurav, Poorva Bhaidkar, Shikha Pandey, Rupali Sukhadev Chavan, Sonali, Sunanda

Punjab Women vs Goa Women Match Prediction

Both sides fared equally well in the competition and have won four games each in the group stage. The two sides are evenly matched on paper. However, Punjab Women have more experienced players in their ranks when compared to Goa Women and are expected to come out on top.

Prediction: Punjab Women to win this encounter

