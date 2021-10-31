Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021, Punjab Women vs Himachal Pradesh Women: Probable XI, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Punjab Women and Himachal Pradesh Women will take on each other at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on November 1. It will be a Round IV, Elite Group C match of Women’s Senior One Day Trophy,

Punjab Women bagged an 80-run win over Andhra in their opening encounter. Batting first, Punjab posted 231/6 in 50 overs, thanks to Ridhima Aggarwal's 77 and Taniya Bhatia's 67. In response, Andhra were bundled out for just 151 runs. Harpreet Dhillon took three wickets for Punjab.

Himachal, on the other hand, started the tournament with an 8-wicket win over Hyderabad. Batting first, Hyderabad posted 110 runs. Harleen Deol was the pick of the bowlers with a four-wicket haul. In response, Himachal needed 30.2 overs to chase down the total.

Punjab Women vs Himachal Pradesh Women Match Details

Match: Punjab Women vs Himachal Pradesh Women, Round IV, Elite Group C

Date and Time: November 1, 2021, Monday, 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Punjab Women vs Himachal Pradesh Women Weather Report

Cool weather will welcome both sides in Bengaluru. A few passing showers might interrupt the game, but an interesting game between bat and ball is on the cards.

Punjab Women vs Himachal Pradesh Women Pitch Report

Chinaswamy Stadium has been producing sticky wickets of late. Batters will benefit from power-play overs. However, as the innings progresses, we can expect bowlers to dominate the show. If the batters rotate the strike, 200 can be a good score.

Punjab Women vs Himachal Pradesh Women Probable XIs

Punjab Women: Taniya Bhatia (C) (W), Ridhima Aggarwal, Jashan, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Malik, Harpreet Dhillon, Mehak Kesar, Parveen Khan, Komalpreet Kour, Kanika Ahuja, Neetu Singh

Himachal Pradesh Women: Yamuna V Rana, Harleen B Deol, Kashish H Verma, N M Chauhan, Sushmita H Kumari, Vandna B Rana, Sushma B Verma (C) (W), Anisha A Ansari, Neena M Chaudhary, S M Singh, V S Fishta

Punjab Women vs Himachal Pradesh Women Match Prediction

Punjab Women are a strong team and have all bases covered. They did an exceptional job with both bat and ball in their first encounter. The side will be eager to add more wins going forward in the tournament.

