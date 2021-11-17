Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021, Punjab Women vs Karnataka Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, and pitch report

In the first semi-final of Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021, Punjab Women and Karnataka Women will clash at Alur Cricket Stadium, Bangalore on November 18, Thursday.

Punjab have had a top-class tournament so far with just one defeat and five victories. They lost to Bengal in the group stage but registered consecutive wins in the pre-quarter finals and quarter-finals to make it to the semi-finals. They had earlier ended the group stage in second spot in Elite Group C.

Karnataka Women's side, meanwhile, have been completely unstoppable. They have played a total of six matches in the tournament so far and are yet to be beaten. Karnataka beat Madhya Pradesh in the quarter-finals to make it to the semis.

Punjab Women vs Karnataka Women Match Details

Match: Punjab Women vs Karnataka Women, Semi Final 1

Date and Time: November 18, 2021, Thursday, 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: Alur Cricket Stadium, Bangalore

Punjab Women vs Karnataka Women Weather Report

Bangalore has been witnessing incessant rainfall of late. However, as per the forecast, there will be sun during the encounter and we can expect the raingods to stay away during the course of the game.

Punjab Women vs Karnataka Women Pitch Report

A total of five games have been hosted by this venue and it seems to be a good batting wicket. However, chasing sides will have an idea on how to get crucial wins. Spin bowlers will have a fair share of momentum in the middle overs.

Punjab Women vs Karnataka Women Probable XIs

Punjab Women

Taniya Bhatia has been exceptional behind the wickets and also as the skipper of the side. Kanika Ahuja is leading the batting charts for her team with 265 runs in seven innings. Interestingly, she leads the bowling charts as well with 15 wickets for her team.

Probable XIs

Sunita Rani, Taniya Bhatia (C) (W), Ridhima Aggarwal, Neelam Bisht, Harpreet Dhillon, Mehak Kesar, Parveen Khan, Komalpreet Kour, Kanika Ahuja, Gazala Naj, Neetu Singh

Karnataka Women

Veda Krishnamurthy’s captaincy has been pretty inspirational so far in the tournament. D Vrinda and G Divya have been brilliant with the willow for the side. Chandu V has picked up a total of 14 wickets for her side.

Probable XIs

D Vrinda, G Divya, Monica C Patel, K Prathyoosha (W), C Prathyusha, Sahana S Pawar, S R Patil, S Shubha, Veda Krishnamurthy (C), Chandu V, Niki Prasad

Punjab Women vs Karnataka Women Prediction

Karnataka Women’s side looks pretty strong in both the batting and bowling departments. They topped the points table in the group stage after registering big wins quite comfortably.

Karnataka are expected to ride on their confidence to register another win and enter the grand finale.

