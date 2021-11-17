Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021, Railways Women vs Bengal Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, and pitch report

In the second semi-final of Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021, Railways Women and Bengal Women will clash at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore on November 18, Thursday.

The Railways topped their group after registering five big wins. They are yet to lose a match so far and would be keen to fire on all cylinders in the upcoming semi-final and make their grand entry into the final.

Bengal too were pretty impressive in the group stage. They also had similar win results and topped their group quite convincingly. Bengal defeated Delhi in the third quarter-final to make it to the second semi-final. With a lot of talented and experienced players in their side, Bengal will be keen to continue their winning momentum.

Railways Women vs Bengal Women Match Details

Match: Railways Women vs Bengal Women, Semi Final 2

Date and Time: November 18, 2021, Thursday, 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Railways Women vs Bengal Women Weather Report

In the last one month, Bangalore has witnessed a lot of rainfall and the same can be expected on Thursday as well. However, with a few sunny days in the forecast, we can expect a few overs at Chinnaswamy.

Railways Women vs Bengal Women Pitch Report

The Chinaswamy track has been a bit slow of late and the same is expected during the semi-final clash. Batters need to spend some time before going for their shots. In the middle overs, it’s important to rotate the strike to put up a decent total on the board.

Railways Women vs Bengal Women Probable XIs

Railways Women

S. Meghana is leading the batting charts for the Railways with 352 runs in just five innings. Punam Raut and Mithali Raj are the other batters to watch out for. Ekta Bisht and Rajeshwari are important bowlers to look out for.

Probable XI

Renuka K Singh, Mithali Raj (C), Punam Raut, Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari, Swagatika Rath, Sneh Rana, D Hemalatha, S Meghana, Meghna Singh, Nuzhat Parween (W)

Bengal Women

Dhara Gujjar has been exceptional throughout the tournament with 355 runs in six innings. She will be ably supported by Dhar and Sukanya Parida with the ball.

Probable XI

Saika Ishaque, Vanitha V R, Gouher Sultana, Sukanya Parida, Dhar (C), P P Paul (W), P Bala, Mita Paul, Jhumia Khatun, Mamata, Dhara Gujjar

Railways Women vs Bengal Women Prediction

Under the guidance of the experienced Mithali Raj, Railways have been pretty exceptional throughout the tournament. With a perfect blend of experience and youth, they are bound to make a strong impact.

Railways are expected to continue their winning momentum in the semi-final clash.

