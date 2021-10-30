Women's Senior One Day Trophy 2021, Railways Women vs Chandigarh Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Railways Women lock horns with Chandigarh Women at The Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021 on Sunday. The Deccan Gymkhana Cricket Ground in Pune will host this contest.

Railways are the defending champions of the Women’s Senior One Day League. They had a fantastic season last year and will be hoping for a similar performance this year as well. The Railways side were the only unbeaten side in the competition last season and defeated the Jharkhand Women convincingly in the final to clinch the title.

Thirush Kamini and Sabbhineni Meghana scored over 300 runs for the Railways last year. Sneh Rana finished as the highest wicket-taker for them, picking up 18 wickets in eight matches. Mithali Raj will continue to lead the Railways side and will be hoping to dominate yet another season.

The Chandigarh women failed to qualify for the semi-finals last year. They managed to win only a single game in their five outings. The Chandigarh women defeated Maharashtra in a thriller of a game to finish the season on a high. They will be hoping for a much-improved performance in the upcoming season.

Skipper Amanjot Bhupinder Kaur was the standout performer for Chandigarh with the bat. She scored 263 runs in five games at a hefty average of 87.66, including a couple of fifties and an unbeaten century against Maharashtra. Kaur also led with the ball, picking up eight wickets and finishing as the highest wicket-taker for her side.

Railways Women vs Chandigarh Women Match Details

Match: Railways Women vs Chandigarh Women, Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021

Date and Time: October 31st, 2021, Sunday, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Deccan Gymkhana Cricket Ground, Pune

Railways Women vs Chandigarh Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Deccan Gymkhana Cricket Ground is good for batting, with the ball coming nicely onto the bat. However, the spinners will get some assistance from the surface as the match progresses.

Railways Women vs Chandigarh Women Weather Forecast

The temperatures in Pune are expected to range between 19 and 33 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain, and we can expect a full game on Sunday.

Railways Women vs Chandigarh Women Probable XIs

Railways Women: Sabbhineni Meghana, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (c), Mona Meshram, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Ekta Bisht, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh

Chandigarh Women: Monika Pandey, Muskan Singh, Amanjot Kaur (c), Rajni Devi, Manisha Badhan, Priyanka Guleria, Rakesh Shivangi (wk), Kashvee Gautam, Sompal Suman, Parul Saini, Kumari Shibi

Railways Women vs Chandigarh Women Match Prediction

The Railways Women will kick off their tournament against the Chandigarh Women in Pune. The Railways side have plenty of experience, whereas Chandigarh Women have to play out of their skin to challenge the defending champions.

The Railways side look strong on paper and are expected to start the tournament with a win over Chandigarh on Sunday.

Prediction: Railways Women to win this encounter.

Railways Women vs Chandigarh Women live telecast details and channel list

The Women's Senior One Day Trophy 2021 fixture between the Railways Women and Chandigarh Women will not be streamed/telecast. Fans can follow the live score of the match on either the BCCI Women's Twitter handle or bcci.tv

