Women's Senior One Day Trophy 2021, Railways Women vs Karnataka Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

It’s the final of the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy. The defending champions Railways will lock horns with Karnataka at Bengaluru's M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in what promises to be a cracking contest.

The Railways started their title defense brilliantly by topping Elite Group B with five wins in five games. They qualified for the quarter-finals and faced Odisha, who they beat comprehensively to enter the semi-finals. Railways were then up against Bengal in the first semi-final.

Rain played a spoilsport in the semi-final as not a single ball was bowled. Railways qualified for the final thanks to their superior run-rate over Bengal. The defending champions have had a dream run in the competition so far and will be looking to defend their title on Saturday.

Karnataka Women, on the other hand, have also been sensational in this year’s Senior One Day Trophy. They remained unbeaten in the group stages and topped Elite Group E with 20 points. They faced Madhya Pradesh in the fourth quarter-final. Everyone fired in unison and helped the team qualify for the semi-final.

Just as the first semi-final was washed out, no play was possible in the second semi-final between Karnataka and Punjab. Karnataka Women progressed to the final of the competition because they had a better run-rate than Punjab. They will be hoping to be at their best when they face the Railways in the final on Saturday.

Railways Women vs Karnataka Women Match Details:

Match: Railways Women vs Karnataka Women, Final, Women’s Senior One Day Trophy

Date and Time: November 20th 2021, Saturday, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Railways Women vs Karnataka Women Pitch Report

The pitch at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium is a belter of a track. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers need to be on their toes while bowling on this surface.

Railways Women vs Karnataka Women Weather Forecast

Not a good forecast for Saturday for cricketing fans. There is a high chance of rain predicted throughout the day, with the temperature expected to range between 19 and 26 degrees Celsius.

Railways Women vs Karnataka Women Probable XIs

Railways Women

The defending champions are on a roll in the competition so far. They are unbeaten in the competition so far and will be looking to continue playing in the same way. Mithali Raj will be hoping to lead the side to victory and win successive titles.

Probable XI

Sabbhineni Meghana, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Mithali Raj (c), Punam Raut, Swagatika Rath, Meghna Singh, Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka K Singh

Karnataka Women

Veda Krishnamurthy has led Karnataka brilliantly as they are yet to lose a game in the tournament. They have won all their games comprehensively and will be looking to keep up the lofty standards in the final on Saturday. They will be up for the challenge and will be raring to go against the Railways.

Probable XI

S Shubha, D Vrinda, G Divya, Veda Krishnamurthy (c), K Prathyoosha (wk), S R Patil, C Prathyusha, Monica C Patel, Sahana S Pawar, Chandu V, Niki Prasad

Railways Women vs Karnataka Women Match Prediction

Both sides are unbeaten so far in the competition and it will all come down to who handles nerves better in the final of the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy on Saturday. If the weather allows, fans will witness a cracker of a game.

Railways Women look a well-balanced unit and expect them to defend the title successfully.

Prediction: Railways Women to win this encounter.

Railways Women vs Karnataka Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: HotStar

