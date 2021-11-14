Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021, Railways Women vs Odisha Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Railways Women lock horns with Odisha Women in the second quarter-final of the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

Railways Women are on a roll in the competition so far. They have played five games so far, winning them all. The defending champions will be high on confidence and will look to win a second successive title. Everyone has fired in unison for them and they will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum.

Railways Women defeated Odisha Women in their last group game. Batting first, Odisha Women struggled to adapt to the conditions as they were bundled out for 107. It was a cakewalk for the defending champions as they chased down the total in the 21st over. The Railways have started their title defense brilliantly and will be eager to go all the way in the competition.

Odisha Women finished second in Elite Group B behind Railways. They had to face Uttar Pradesh in the Pre-Quarter Final 2 and won that game to qualify for the quarter-finals. It was a low-scoring affair and Odisha Women held their nerves to finish on the winning side.

After being asked to bat first, Odisha Women posted 100 on the board in 24 overs. The bowlers were brilliant while defending as they knocked over Uttar Pradesh Women on 87, winning the game by 13 runs. Odisha’s only loss came against the Railways and they will be wary of the challenge on Monday.

Railways Women vs Odisha Women Match Details:

Match: Railways Women vs Odisha Women, Quarter-Final 2, Women’s Senior One Day Trophy

Date and Time: November 15th 2021, Monday, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Railways Women vs Odisha Women Pitch Report

The pitch at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium is a belter of a track. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers need to be at their best while bowling on this surface. Fans can expect a high-scoring game on Monday.

Railways Women vs Odisha Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Bangalore is expected to hover between 19 and 25 degrees Celsius. There will be a cloud cover throughout the day with rain predicted in the afternoon.

Railways Women vs Odisha Women Probable XIs

Railways Women

The defending champions have been sensational so far. Everyone has stepped up for them and performed their respective roles to perfection. Railways have plenty of experience in their side and look favorites in the knockout stages.

Probable XI

Sabbhineni Meghana, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Punam Raut, T Sarkar, Renuka Singh, Mithali Raj (c), Ekta Bisht, Sneh Rana. Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Preeti Bose

Odisha Women

Odisha Women looked good in the group stages and carried their form in the pre-quarter final clash against Uttar Pradesh. The bowlers have done a good job for them so far in the competition and will look to take responsibility in the quarter-final clash against the Railways.

Probable XI

Madhuri Meheta, Kajal Jena, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Pragyan P Mohanty (wk), Madhusmita Behera (c), Rasanara Parwin, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Sarita Meher, Sujata Mallik, Subhra Nirjharini Swain, Rameswari Naik

Railways Women vs Odisha Women Match Prediction

Railways Women are unbeaten in the competition so far whereas Odisha’s only loss came against the defending champions in the group stages. Both sides will be eager to be at their best as they aim for a semi-final spot.

Railways look strong on paper and are expected to come out on top on Monday.

Prediction: Railways Women to win this encounter

