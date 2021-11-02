Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021, Railways Women vs Tamil Nadu Women: Probable XI, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Railways Women will lock horns against Tamil Nadu Women in Round V of the Women's Senior One Day Trophy. PYC Gymkhana in Pune will host this game.

Railways produced a masterful performance in their last fixture, comprehensively outplaying Uttarakhand. The latter opted to bat first, but struggled against the defending champions, getting bundled out for 83. It was a cakewalk for the Railways, as they chased down the total in the 19th over with eight wickets in hand.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu fought hard against Mumbai in their last game, but failed to get across the line. It was their second loss in the tournament, after going down to Odisha in their first outing. Batting first, Mumbai posted 278 on the board. After getting off to a solid start, Tamil Nadu lost their way, falling short by 43 runs.

Railways Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Match Details

Match: Railways Women vs Tamil Nadu Women, Women's Senior One Day League 2021.

Date and Time: November 3rd 2021, Wednesday; 09:00 AM IST.

Venue: PYC Gymkhana, Pune.

Railways Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the PYC Gymkhana is a belter of a track. The batters should enjoy batting on this surface, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. So we can expect a high-scoring game on Wednesday.

Railways Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Pune on matchday is expected to range between 22 and 32 degrees Celsius. There could be a cloud cover throughout the day.

Railways Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Probable XIs

Railways Women

Their bowlers were brilliant, as the wickets were spread equally among them, which helped them restrict the opposition to a modest total. Railways' batters then chased that down without much fuss, and will be high in confidence after the win.

Probable XI: Sabbhineni Meghana, Punam Raut, Indrani Roy (wk), Mithali Raj (c), Mona Meshram, Tanuja Kanwer, Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Preeti Bose, Ekta Bisht.

Tamil Nadu Women

Captain S B Keerthana picked up three wickets, and was well-supported by S Anusha. Thirushkamini (46) and Niranjana Nagarajan (80) provided a good start, but their other batters failed miserably. The willy need to step up in their next outing against Railways.

Probable XI: M D Thirushkamini, Niranjana Nagarajan, Arshi Choudhary, S Anusha, Nethra L, A Eloksi, S Pavithra Sridharan (wk), Yogya Kosuri, S B Keerthana (c), M S Shailaja, K N Ramyashri.

Railways Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Match Prediction

Railways were fabulous in their last game against Uttarakhand. They look unstoppable at the moment, so Tamil Nadu will need to play out of their skin to challenge the defending champions on Wednesday. On current form, expect Railways to get past Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Prediction: Railways to beat Tamil Nadu in this game on Wednesday.

