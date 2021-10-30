Women's Senior One Day Trophy 2021, Saurashtra Women vs Baroda Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Saurashtra Women will lock horns with Baroda Women in the upcoming match of the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy. The Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground in Nagpur will play host to this encounter.

Saurashtra did not have a good outing in the previous edition of the tournament. They managed to win only a single game out of five matches. Mridula Jadeja and Pooja Nimavat were the only two batters to score over 100 runs last season. Suresh Dharani and Reena Dabhi were their leading wicket-takers.

On the other hand, Baroda Women had a good season. They won four of their five matches and finished second in Elite Group D. Amrita Joseph and Palak Patel scored the most runs while Tarannum Pathan was their most successful bowler.

Saurashtra Women vs Baroda Women Match Details

Match: Saurashtra Women vs Baroda Women, Match 3, Women’s Senior One Day Trophy

Date and Time: October 31st, 2021, Sunday, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur.

Saurashtra Women vs Baroda Women Pitch Report

The wicket is good for batting. However, there is a movement for bowlers and the pitch will assist fast bowlers. Therefore, it should be an even battle between the bat and the ball.

Saurashtra Women vs Baroda Women Weather Forecast

There will be clear skies throughout the match with no prediction of rain. Temperatures will vary between 24 and 32 degrees Celsius.

Saurashtra Women vs Baroda Women Probable 11s

Saurashtra Women

Mridula Jadeja scored 125 runs in the previous edition while Pooja Nimavat collected 104 runs. Suresh Dharani picked up seven wickets, with Reena Dhabi grabbing six.

Probable 11: Pooja Nimavat, Riddhi Ruparel, Jayashree Jadeja, Reena Dhabi, Mital Gujarati, Sarasvati Kanojiya, Megha Tanna, Neha Chavda, Meghna Jambucha, Mridula Jadeja, Muskan Malek.

Baroda Women

Amrita Joseph notched up 148 runs from five games last season while Palak Patel top-scored with 155 runs. Tarannum Pathan picked up six wickets and was their highest wicket-taker.

Probable 11: Binaisha Surti, Palak Patel, Amrita Joseph, Pragya Rawat, Tarannum Pathan, Jenita Fernandes, Hrutvisha Patel, Jaya Mohite, Tanvir Shaikh, Kesha Patel, Maurya Ridhi.

Saurashtra Women vs Baroda Women Match Prediction

Saurashtra Women had not had a good run in the previous season. They will look to turn things around this time.

Baroda Women had a good season compared to their opponents. However, this is a new edition and both teams will be raring to start well.

Prediction: Baroda Women to win this encounter.

Saurashtra Women vs Baroda Women live telecast details and channel list

The Women's Senior One Day Trophy 2021 fixture between Saurashtra Women and Baroda Women will not be streamed/telecast. Fans can follow the live score of the match on either the BCCI Women's Twitter handle or bcci.tv.

