Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021 Saurashtra Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report 

Saurashtra Women will square off against Uttar Pradesh Women in an Elite Group E Round IV match in the Women's Senior One Day Trophy at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Monday.

Saurashtra lost their previous game against Baroda. Batting first, Saurashtra put up a good score of 259 on the board. Jayu Jadeja struck a brilliant hundred. However, her ton went in vain, as Baroda overhauled their target in 49.2 overs to romp home by six wickets.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh also suffered a defeat in their last outing, Karnataka. Karnataka posted a huge total of 305-4, batting first. In response, Uttar Pradesh fell well short by 68 runs.

Saurashtra Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women Match Details

Match: Saurashtra Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women, Elite Group E Round IV, Women's Senior One Day Trophy.

Date and Time: November 1st 2021, Monday; 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur.

Saurashtra Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women Pitch Report

The pitch is conducive for batters. There should be some assistance for the quicker bowlers, though, with some movement on offer. If bowlers can take advantage of the same, an even contest between bat and ball could ensue.

Saurashtra Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women Weather Forecast

The weather is predicted to be clear, with bright sunshine, which should make for a full game. The temperature will likely hover around 23 to 30 degrees Celsius.

Saurashtra Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women Probable 11s

Saurashtra Women

Jayu Jadeja scored a brilliant 121 in her last game. P Kanojiya scored a crucial 49, while N Chavda picked up two wickets. But the rest of the bowlers could not create much pressure on the Baroda batters.

Probable 11: P S Nimavat, Jayu Jadeja, Riddhi Ruparel (c&wk), M Jadeja, P Kanojiya, R B Dabhi, N Chavda, P Modhwadia, Dhrumi, T Dharani, Sujan Sama.

Uttar Pradesh Women

Uttar Pradesh bowlers failed to contain the Karnataka batters, in their last game. Captain Muskan Malik scored a fighting 105. Nishu Choudhary also scored 51. However, their efforts were not enough to get Uttar Pradesh Women over the line.

Probable 11: Ekta, Shobha Devi, Muskan Malik ( c ), Neetu Gaur, Sweta (wk), Nishu Choudhary, Anju Rani, Tanu Kala, Shilpi Yadav, Rashi Kanojiya, Kshama Singh.

Saurashtra Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women Match Prediction

Both teams have lost their last fixtures. Saurashtra put up a good display with the bat, but their bowlers couldn't defend that total. Uttar Pradesh, meanwhile, also need to put up a better performance. This is a key fixture for both teams to pick up some momentum.

Prediction: Saurashtra Women to win.

Saurashtra Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: N/A.

