Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021, Tripura Women vs Assam Women: Probable XI, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Tripura Women face Assam Women in the Elite Group A Round IV fixture of the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy on Monday. The match will be held at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy in Dehradun.

Tripura Women lost their previous match to Maharashtra Women. Batting first, they were bowled out for a mere 139. Skipper A B Das was the only significant scorer. Maharashtra Women chased it down comfortably in just 23.1 overs with eight wickets to spare.

Assam Women also faced defeat in their last match. They were restricted to 102/8 batting first against Kerala Women. Kerala Women scaled down the target in 33.3 overs, thus winning the game by six wickets.

Tripura Women vs Assam Women Match Details

Match: Tripura Women vs Assam Women, Elite Group A Round IV Women’s Senior One Day Trophy

Date and Time: November 1st, 2021, Monday, 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun.

Tripura Women vs Assam Women Pitch Report

The wicket at this venue is well suited for batting. Batters should look to spend time in the middle and score runs. There will be some help for the spinners throughout the game.

Tripura Women vs Assam Women Weather Forecast

The skies are clear throughout the match. There is no prediction of rain. Temperatures will vary between 19 to 26 degrees Celsius.

Tripura Women vs Assam Women Probable 11s

Tripura Women: Mouchaity Debnath (wk), Indra Rani Jamatia, JR Debnath, RR Saha, Suravi S Roy, NN Debnath, A B Das ( c ), SH Chakraborty, PA Acharjee, RK Debbarama, Rumpa Singh.

Assam Women: Gayatri Gurung, Archana Dutta, Uma Cherry, Ruhina Pegu, Sapna Choudhary (wk), Rashmi Dey, Papori Gogoi, Bedashree Borpatragohain, Nirupama Baro (c), Mousumi Narah, Anamika Bori.

Tripura Women vs Assam Women Match Prediction

Both teams have come off defeats in their previous games. But batters from both sides struggled to score. Therefore, the side that does well with the bat is likely to gain the upper hand in this contest. With both teams looking to come back strong, this will be an interesting battle to watch out for.

Prediction: Tripura Women to win this encounter.

