Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021, Tripura Women vs Delhi Women: Probable XI, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

In Round V of Women’s Senior One Day Trophy, Tripura Women face Delhi Women at Abhimanyu Cricket Academy Ground in Dehradun.

Tripura Women suffered a loss against Assam Women in their last encounter. Batting first, Assam posted 209 on the board in their 50 overs. Tripura had a good start to the chase, but they lost their way in the middle overs as they were bundled out for 182, falling short by 27 runs. They need to be at their best to bounce back in the competition.

Delhi Women, on the other hand, won a thriller of a contest against Kerala Women. After being asked to bat first, Delhi Women could only manage to score 193, losing eight wickets. The bowlers stepped up as they kept picking up wickets at regular intervals and knocked over Kerala on 185, winning the game by eight runs. Delhi Women will look to carry forward their winning momentum.

Tripura Women vs Delhi Women Match Details

Match: Tripura Women vs Delhi Women, Women’s Senior One Day League 2021

Date and Time: November 3rd, 2021, Wednesday, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun

Tripura Women vs Delhi Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Abhimanyu Cricket Academy Ground is good for batting. Once set, the batters can play their strokes freely and hit through the line. The bowlers need to be on their toes while bowling on this deck.

Tripura Women vs Delhi Women Weather Forecast

Temperatures on Wednesday are expected to range between 14 and 25 degrees Celsius. No rain is predicted on Wednesday and we expect a full game to be played.

Tripura Women vs Delhi Women Probable XIs

Tripura Women

The bowlers struggled to pick up wickets in their last match. R K Debbarma bagged two wickets but the other bowlers need to step up. J R Debnath scored a fifty at the top of the order, but the other batters need to contribute with the bat in their upcoming clash.

Probable XI: Mouchaity Debnath (wk), J R Debnath, Indra Rani Jamathia, R R Saha, N N Debnath, A B Das (c), S H Chakroborty, R K Debbarma, P A Acharjee, Suravi S Roy, Puja Das

Delhi Women

Ayushi Soni and Simran Dil Bahadur scored fifties while batting first. Parunika Sisodia scalped three wickets and broke the back of Kerala's batting lineup. They will look forward to repeating their performances on Wednesday.

Probable XI: Priya Punia, Shweta Sehrawat, Laxmi Yadav (wk), Ayushi Soni, Simran Dil Bahadur, Manju A, Pratika, Soni Yadav, Babita Negi (c), Parunika Sisodia, Madhu

Tripura Women vs Delhi Women Match Prediction

Tripura Women didn’t fire in unison in their last game against Assam. Delhi Women, on the other hand, held their nerves to seal the game by eight runs against Kerala.

Delhi Women will be high in confidence and it won’t be a surprise if they go past Tripura Women on Wednesday.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Delhi Women to win this encounter.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Priya Punia to score 30 or more runs against Tripura Women? Yes No 0 votes so far