Women's Senior One Day Trophy 2021, Tripura Women vs Maharashtra Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Tripura Women square off against Maharashtra Women in the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021 on Sunday. The Maharana Pratap College Ground in Dehradun will host this exciting contest.

Tripura didn’t have the best of seasons last year. They managed to win only a single game out of five and failed to qualify for the next round. Tripura finished the season on a winning note by defeating the Hyderabad Women in their last clash. They will be hoping for a much-improved performance this time around.

Rizu Saha was in good form with the bat for them last season. She was their highest run-scorer, with 207 runs in five matches. Suravi Roy, with her right-arm medium pace, picked up nine wickets at an average of 14.88. Both will play a major role for Tripura this season.

Maharashtra had a roller-coaster of a ride last season. They won only two games out of five and failed to qualify for the next round. Maharashtra won their games against Rajasthan and Goa but failed to carry the winning momentum forward as they suffered losses in their last two group games, resulting in them being knocked out of the competition.

Anuja Patil finished as the highest run-scorer for Maharashtra last season with 190 runs to her name. She also led with the ball as she picked up six wickets in five games, finishing as the highest wicket-taker for her side. She will be leading Maharashtra this time and will be hoping for a better performance from her side in the upcoming few weeks.

Tripura Women vs Maharashtra Women Match Details

Match: Tripura Women vs Maharashtra Women, Women’s Senior One Day League 2021

Date and Time: October 31st, 2021, Sunday, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Maharana Pratap College Ground, Dehradun

Tripura Women vs Maharashtra Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Maharana Pratap College Ground is good for batting. The surface is expected to stay true throughout the game. The seamers will get an extra zip off the surface with the new ball.

Tripura Women vs Maharashtra Women Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet the two sides on Sunday. Temperatures are expected to range between 14 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Tripura Women vs Maharashtra Women Probable XIs

Tripura Women: Mouchaity Debnath (wk), Jhumki Debnath, Nikita Debnath, Rizu Saha, Annapurna Das (c), Shiuli Chakroborty, Parmita Chakraborty, Priyanka Acharjee, Sweety Sinha, Suravi Roy, Sulakshana Roy

Maharashtra Women: Mukta Magre, Hrutuja Deskhmukh, Shivali Shinde (wk), Anuja Patil (c), Tejal Hasabnis, Devika Vaidya, Aditi Gaikwad, Priyanka Ghodke, Utkarsha Pawar, Shraddha Pokharkar, Priyanka Garkhede

Tripura Women vs Maharashtra Women Match Prediction

Tripura Women face Maharashtra Women in their opening game. Both sides look strong on paper and it will be a cracking contest.

Both sides will be eager to kick off the tournament with a win. Maharashtra have a good balance to their side and should come out on top against Tripura on Sunday.

Prediction: Maharashtra Women to win this encounter.

Tripura Women vs Maharashtra Women live telecast details and channel list

The Women's Senior One Day Trophy 2021 fixture between Tripura Women and Maharashtra Women will not be streamed/telecast. Fans can follow the live score of the match on either the BCCI Women's Twitter handle or bcci.tv

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

