Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021, Uttar Pradesh Women vs Baroda Women: Probable XI, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Round V of Elite Group E in the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy will see Uttar Pradesh Women and Baroda Women take each other on. The match will be played at the Lady Amritbai Daga College Ground in Nagpur on November 3, Wednesday.

Uttar Pradesh started the tournament on a blazing note after defeating Saurashtra by eight wickets. However, they fell against Karnataka by 68 runs in their second encounter. They will need to regroup quickly to bounce back in style before it gets too late.

Meanwhile, there's no stopping Baroda as they have registered two back-to-back wins and are looking in great confidence. Their journey started with a win over Chhattisgarh and they then defeated Saurashtra. They are one of the few teams to post 250-plus scores in both matches.

Uttar Pradesh Women vs Baroda Women Match Details

Match: Uttar Pradesh Women vs Baroda Women, Round V, Elite Group E.

Date and Time: November 3, 2021, Wednesday, 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: Lady Amritbai Daga College Ground, Nagpur.

Uttar Pradesh Women vs Baroda Women Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 20-25 degrees Celsius and both sides will enjoy the weather conditions. There will be no chance of rain and we can expect a full 100-over contest.

Uttar Pradesh Women vs Baroda Women Pitch Report

A top-class batting wicket was laid out in the first encounter at this venue. The team batting first posted more than 300 runs and bowlers struggled to pick up wickets at regular intervals. The captain winning the toss would love to bat first.

Uttar Pradesh Women vs Baroda Women Probable XIs

Uttar Pradesh Women: Sonali Singh, Sweta (W), Nishu Choudhary, Ayushi Srivastava, Muskan Malik (C), Shilpi Yadav, Kajal, Kshama Singh, Rashi Kanojiya, Shobha Devi, Shipra Giri.

Baroda Women: Dhurvi Patel, Nrupa, B D Surti, P A Patel, Tanvir Shaikh, Tarannum Pathan, Amrita Joseph (C), Hrutu Patel, J Mohite, Pragya Rawat, Y H Bhatia (W).

Uttar Pradesh Women vs Baroda Women Prediction

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Baroda are brimming with confidence and would love to continue their winning momentum going into this encounter. They have the capability of posting more than 300 runs and can also pick all 10 wickets in 50 overs.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

LIVE POLL Q. Will Baroda Women score in excess of 250 again? Yes No 0 votes so far