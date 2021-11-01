Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021 Uttarakhand Women vs Chandigarh Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Chandigarh Women will take on Uttarakhand Women in the Women's SeniorOne Day Trophy on Wednesday, 3rd November.

Chandigarh are in all sorts of trouble in the tournament, having lost both their matches so far. The only positives for them have been Amanjot Kaur's batting and Parul Saini's bowling.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand have won only one of their two matches so far. They will look forward to winning their next match, having beaten the mighty Mumbai side in their last outing.

A lot will depend on Amisha B with the ball and Nazma with the bat. Nazma scored a scintillating 74 (109). Meanwhile, Amisha B took three wickets against the formidable Mumbai outfit, leading Uttarakhand to a rather unexpected victory.

Uttarkhand Women vs Chandigarh Women Match Details

Match: Uttarakhand Women vs Chandigarh Women, Women's Senior One day Trophy 2021-22.

Date: 3rd November 2021; 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: Azam Campus, Pune.

Uttarakhand Women vs Chandigarh Women Weather Report

Partly sunny skies are expected to be a feature on the matchday. The temperature is expected to range between 22 and 33 degrees Celsius. Although it will be overcast, there is almost no chance of rain.

Uttarakhand Women vs Chandigarh Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Azam Campus is a good one for batting. The surface is expected to stay true throughout the course of the game. Bowlers will need to be up to the challenge, and hit the right lines and lengths consistently.

Uttarakhand Women vs Chandigarh Women Probable XIs

Chandigarh Women: Twinkle Pathak, Monika Pandey, Nandani Sharma, Rajni Devi, Shivangi (W), Parushi Prabhakar, Manisha Badhan, Parul Saini, P Guleria, Amanjot Kaur (C), Kumari Shibi.

Uttarakhand Women XI: Nazma, Jyoti Giri, A N Tomar ©, Sarika Koli, Reena Jindal, Sonia Khatri, Ruchi Chauhan, Amisha B, Ankita Dhami, Anjali Kathait, Radha Chand.

Chandigarh Women vs Uttarakhand Women Prediction

Chandigarh Women are the favourites to win this game. That's because they are a more balanced side than Uttarakhand.

