Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021, Vidarbha Women vs Mizoram Women: Probable XI, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Vidarbha Women and Mizoram Women are set to lock horns on Monday as part of the ongoing edition of the Women's Senior One Day Trophy 2021.

Vidarbha Women won three games and lost one last season to finish first in Elite Group E with 16 points. They advanced to the quarter-finals before being defeated by Andhra Women. All they need to do this season is put on inspiring performances and go closer to the trophy.

Mizoram Women have been in excellent form in the Women's Senior One-Day Trophy, finishing first in the Plate Division. They have won five of their six games, with their lone setback coming against Bihar Women in their most recent tour.

Vidarbha Women vs Mizoram Women match details

Match: Vidarbha Women vs Mizoram Women, Women's Senior One Day Trophy 2021.

Date and time: November 01, 2021. 09:00 IST

Venue: Kandukuri Cricket Academy, Vizag

Vidarbha Women vs Mizoram Women probable XIs

Mizoram Women: Prajakta Shirwadkar, Omami, Julie Tluangi, PC Vansangzuali, Ruchita Buley, Apurwa Bhardwaj, Lalrin Mawii, Sujata Mallik, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Rasnara Parwin, Madhusmita Behera

Vidarbha Women: Krutika Umesh Pophali, Aayushi Mahesh Thakre, Vaibhavi Yogesh Sonwane, Janhvi Suresh Ranganathan, Gargi Sunil Wankar, Nupur Taneshwar Kohale, Shagupha Hasanoddin Sayyad, Minal Sanjay Bodkhe, Disha Dipak Kasat, Raveena Ramudar Singh, Varsha Nandlal Patle

Vidarbha Women vs Mizoram Women Pitch Report

The outfield at Kandukuri Cricket Academy is outstanding and the batters would love to score some quick runs in the powerplay overs. However, the bowlers will have their share in the middle overs with the wicket assisting spinners.

Vidarbha Women vs Mizoram Women weather forecast

The temperature in Vizag are expected to range between 23-42 degrees Celsius with 27% humidity and 18 km/hr of wind speed. There is less chance of precipitation during the match. There is no chance of rain and fans can expect a full game on Monday.

Vidarbha Women vs Mizoram Women match prediction

Vidarbha Women will have a formidable XI and may be considered heavy favorites for this match based on their previous achievements. However, Mizoram Women will look to get back to winning ways against Vidarbha Women on Monday.

