Women's Senior One Day Trophy 2024: Full schedule, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2024 is the domestic First-Class tournament in India hosted by the BCCI for women cricketers. The upcoming edition of the tournament will commence on Thursday, January 4.

A total of 37 teams will compete in 128 matches to decide the winner. The final of the tournament is scheduled to take place on Friday, January 26 at the Infipro Sports Club Ground in Vadodara.

These teams have been divided into five groups. The top teams from their respective groups will directly qualify for the quarter-finals. One of the best second-placed teams will also find a place in the quarter-finals. The other four second-placed teams will play in the pre-quarter-finals. The five groups are:

Group A: Railways, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra, Odisha, Chandigarh, Assam, Manipur

Group B: Karnataka, Vidarbha, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Tripura, Puducherry, Mizoram, Bihar

Group C: Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Goa, JKCA, Maharashtra, Meghalaya

Group D: Uttarakhand, Punjab, Bengal, Mumbai, Chhattisgarh, Hyderabad, Arunachal Pradesh

Group E: Kerala, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra, Baroda, Nagaland, Sikkim

Railways are the defending champions and they defeated Karnataka by four wickets last season. They chased down the target of 164 runs in 47.3 overs. Tanuja Kanwar took three wickets for just 26 runs in 10 overs for the Railways and scored 31 runs as well. She was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Railways will start their campaign on the tournament's first day against Tamil Nadu this year.

Women's Senior One Day Trophy 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Thursday, January 4

Andhra vs Sikkim, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi - 8:45 AM

Himachal Pradesh vs Nagaland, JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi - 8:45 AM

Baroda vs Kerala, MECON Stadium, Ranchi - 8:45 AM

Assam vs Odisha, CAP Ground 2, Puducherry - 9:00 AM

Railways vs Tamil Nadu, CAP Ground 3, Puducherry - 9:00 AM

Madhya Pradesh vs Manipur, CAP Ground 4, Puducherry - 9:00 AM

Chandigarh vs Saurashtra, SLIMS Cricket Ground, Puducherry - 9:00 AM

Mizoram vs Tripura, Barabati Stadium, Cuttack - 9:00 AM

Karnataka vs Vidarbha, KIIT Cricket Stadium, Bhubaneshwar - 9:00 AM

Bihar vs Jharkhand, MGM School of Sports, Cuttack - 9:00 AM

Gujarat vs Pondicherry, Ravenshaw University Ground 1, Cuttack - 9:00 AM

Goa vs Meghalaya, Sports Hub International Cricket stadium, Trivandrum - 9:00 AM

Haryana vs Maharashtra, St Xavier's KCA Cricket Ground, Trivandrum - 9:00 AM

Jammu & Kashmir vs Rajasthan, KCA Cricket Ground, Mangalapuram, Trivandrum - 9:00 AM

Arunachal Pradesh vs Mumbai, Airforce Complex ground, Palam II, New Delhi - 9:00 AM

Bengal vs Hyderabad, St. Stephen's Ground, New Delhi - 9:00 AM

Chhattisgarh vs Uttarakhand, Jamia Milia Islamia, New Delhi - 9:00 AM

Saturday, January 6

Himachal Pradesh vs Sikkim, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi - 8:45 AM

Andhra vs Baroda, JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi - 8:45 AM

Delhi vs Nagaland, MECON Stadium, Ranchi - 8:45 AM

Chandigarh vs Railways, CAP Ground 2, Puducherry - 9:00 AM

Madhya Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu, CAP Ground 3, Puducherry - 9:00 AM

Assam vs Saurashtra, CAP Ground 4, Puducherry - 9:00 AM

Manipur vs Odisha, SLIMS Cricket Ground, Puducherry - 9:00 AM

Karnataka vs Pondicherry, Barabati Stadium, Cuttack - 9:00 AM

Jharkhand vs Vidarbha, KIIT Cricket Stadium, Bhubaneshwar - 9:00 AM

Gujarat vs Mizoram, MGM School of Sports, Cuttack - 9:00 AM

Bihar vs Tripura, Ravenshaw University Ground 1, Cuttack - 9:00 AM

Haryana vs Meghalaya, Sports Hub International Cricket stadium, Trivandrum - 9:00 AM

Goa vs Jammu & Kashmir, St Xavier's KCA Cricket Ground, Trivandrum - 9:00 AM

Maharashtra vs Uttar Pradesh, KCA Cricket Ground, Mangalapuram, Trivandrum - 9:00 AM

Arunachal Pradesh vs Bengal, Airforce Complex ground, Palam II, New Delhi - 9:00 AM

Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai, St. Stephen's Ground, New Delhi - 9:00 AM

Hyderabad vs Punjab, Jamia Milia Islamia, New Delhi - 9:00 AM

Monday, January 8

Himachal Pradesh vs Kerala, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi - 8:45 AM

Andhra vs Delhi, JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi - 8:45 AM

Baroda vs Sikkim, MECON Stadium, Ranchi - 8:45 AM

Madhya Pradesh vs Saurashtra, CAP Ground 2, Puducherry - 9:00 AM

Odisha vs Railways, CAP Ground 3, Puducherry - 9:00 AM

Assam vs Tamil Nadu, CAP Ground 4, Puducherry - 9:00 AM

Chandigarh vs Manipur, SLIMS Cricket Ground, Puducherry - 9:00 AM

Gujarat vs Jharkhand, Barabati Stadium, Cuttack - 9:00 AM

Karnataka vs Tripura, KIIT Cricket Stadium, Bhubaneshwar - 9:00 AM

Mizoram vs Vidarbha, MGM School of Sports, Cuttack - 9:00 AM

Bihar vs Pondicherry, Ravenshaw University Ground 1, Cuttack - 9:00 AM

Haryana vs Rajasthan, Sports Hub International Cricket stadium, Trivandrum - 9:00 AM

Goa vs Uttar Pradesh, St Xavier's KCA Cricket Ground, Trivandrum - 9:00 AM

Jammu & Kashmir vs Meghalaya, KCA Cricket Ground, Mangalapuram, Trivandrum - 9:00 AM

Bengal vs Uttarakhand, Airforce Complex ground, Palam II, New Delhi - 9:00 AM

Mumbai vs Punjab, St. Stephen's Ground, New Delhi - 9:00 AM

Arunachal Pradesh vs Chhattisgarh, Jamia Milia Islamia, New Delhi - 9:00 AM

Wednesday, January 10

Baroda vs Delhi, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi - 8:45 AM

Kerala vs Nagaland, JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi - 8:45 AM

Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh, MECON Stadium, Ranchi - 8:45 AM

Assam vs Railways, CAP Ground 2, Puducherry - 9:00 AM

Manipur vs Saurashtra, CAP Ground 3, Puducherry - 9:00 AM

Chandigarh vs Madhya Pradesh, CAP Ground 4, Puducherry - 9:00 AM

Odisha vs Tamil Nadu, SLIMS Cricket Ground, Puducherry - 9:00 AM

Karnataka vs Mizoram, Barabati Stadium, Cuttack - 9:00 AM

Bihar vs Gujarat, KIIT Cricket Stadium, Bhubaneshwar - 9:00 AM

Jharkhand vs Puducherry, MGM School of Sports, Cuttack - 9:00 AM

Tripura vs Vidarbha, Ravenshaw University Ground 1, Cuttack - 9:00 AM

Jammu & Kashmir vs Uttar Pradesh, Sports Hub International Cricket stadium, Trivandrum - 9:00 AM

Maharashtra vs Rajasthan, St Xavier's KCA Cricket Ground, Trivandrum - 9:00 AM

Goa vs Haryana, KCA Cricket Ground, Mangalapuram, Trivandrum - 9:00 AM

Chhattisgarh vs Punjab, Airforce Complex ground, Palam II, New Delhi - 9:00 AM

Friday, January 12

Delhi vs Kerala, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi - 8:45 AM

Baroda vs Himachal Pradesh, JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi - 8:45 AM

Nagaland vs Sikkim, MECON Stadium, Ranchi - 8:45 AM

Manipur vs Tamil Nadu, CAP Ground 2, Puducherry - 9:00 AM

Assam vs Chandigarh, CAP Ground 3, Puducherry - 9:00 AM

Odisha vs Saurashtra, CAP Ground 4, Puducherry - 9:00 AM

Madhya Pradesh vs Railways, SLIMS Cricket Ground, Puducherry - 9:00 AM

Bihar vs Vidarbha, Barabati Stadium, Cuttack - 9:00 AM

Mizoram vs Pondicherry, KIIT Cricket Stadium, Bhubaneshwar - 9:00 AM

Gujarat vs Tripura, MGM School of Sports, Cuttack - 9:00 AM

Jharkhand vs Karnataka, Ravenshaw University Ground 1, Cuttack - 9:00 AM

Rajasthan vs Uttar Pradesh, Sports Hub International Cricket stadium, Trivandrum - 9:00 AM

Haryana vs Jammu & Kashmir, St Xavier's KCA Cricket Ground, Trivandrum - 9:00 AM

Maharashtra vs Meghalaya, KCA Cricket Ground, Mangalapuram, Trivandrum - 9:00 AM

Punjab vs Uttarakhand, Airforce Complex ground, Palam II, New Delhi - 9:00 AM

Sunday, January 14

Andhra vs Nagaland, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi - 8:45 AM

Kerala vs Sikkim, JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi - 8:45 AM

Delhi vs Himachal Pradesh, MECON Stadium, Ranchi - 8:45 AM

Madhya Pradesh vs Odisha, CAP Ground 2, Puducherry - 9:00 AM

Assam vs Manipur, CAP Ground 3, Puducherry - 9:00 AM

Chandigarh vs Tamil Nadu, CAP Ground 4, Puducherry - 9:00 AM

Railways vs Saurashtra, SLIMS Cricket Ground, Puducherry - 9:00 AM

Jharkhand vs Tripura, Barabati Stadium, Cuttack - 9:00 AM

Bihar vs Mizoram, KIIT Cricket Stadium, Bhubaneshwar - 9:00 AM

Puducherry vs Vidarbha, MGM School of Sports, Cuttack - 9:00 AM

Gujarat vs Karnataka, Ravenshaw University Ground 1, Cuttack - 9:00 AM

Goa vs Maharashtra, Sports Hub International Cricket stadium, Trivandrum - 9:00 AM

Meghalaya vs Rajasthan, St Xavier's KCA Cricket Ground, Trivandrum - 9:00 AM

Haryana vs Uttar Pradesh, KCA Cricket Ground, Mangalapuram, Trivandrum - 9:00 AM

Hyderabad vs Mumbai, Airforce Complex Ground, Palam II, New Delhi - 9:00 AM

Arunachal Pradesh vs Uttarakhand, St. Stephen's Ground, New Delhi - 9:00 AM

Bengal vs Punjab, Jamia Milia Islamia, New Delhi - 9:00 AM

Tuesday, January 16

Baroda vs Nagaland, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi - 8:45 AM

Delhi vs Sikkim, JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi - 8:45 AM

Andhra vs Kerala, MECON Stadium, Ranchi - 8:45 AM

Saurashtra vs Tamil Nadu, CAP Ground 2, Puducherry - 9:00 AM

Chandigarh vs Odisha, CAP Ground 3, Puducherry - 9:00 AM

Manipur vs Railways, CAP Ground 4, Puducherry - 9:00 AM

Assam vs Madhya Pradesh, SLIMS Cricket Ground, Puducherry - 9:00 AM

Gujarat vs Vidarbha, Barabati Stadium, Cuttack - 9:00 AM

Pondicherry vs Tripura, KIIT Cricket Stadium, Bhubaneshwar - 9:00 AM

Bihar vs Karnataka, MGM School of Sports, Cuttack - 9:00 AM

Jharkhand vs Mizoram, Ravenshaw University Ground 1, Cuttack - 9:00 AM

Jammu & Kashmir vs Maharashtra, Sports Hub International Cricket Stadium, Trivandrum - 9:00 AM

Meghalaya vs Uttar Pradesh, St Xavier's KCA Cricket Ground, Trivandrum - 9:00 AM

Goa vs Rajasthan, KCA Cricket Ground, Mangalapuram, Trivandrum - 9:00 AM

Chhattisgarh vs Hyderabad, Airforce Complex ground, Palam II, New Delhi - 9:00 AM

Arunachal Pradesh vs Punjab, St. Stephen's Ground, New Delhi - 9:00 AM

Mumbai vs Uttarakhand, Jamia Milia Islamia, New Delhi - 9:00 AM

Saturday, January 20

Pre-Quarter-Final 1: TBC vs TBC, Infipro Sports Club Ground, Vadodara - 9:00 AM

Pre-Quarter-Final 2: TBC vs TBC, Darshanam Sports and Education Academy, Vadodara - 9:00 AM

Monday, January 22

Quarter-Final 1: TBC vs TBC, Darshanam Sports and Education Academy, Vadodara - 9:00 AM

Quarter-Final 2: TBC vs TBC, Railway Ground, Vadodara - 9:00 AM

Quarter-Final 3: TBC vs TBC, Vadodara Cricket Academy Ground, Vadodara - 9:00 AM

Quarter-Final 4: TBC vs TBC, Infipro Sports Club Ground, Vadodara - 9:00 AM

Thursday, January 25

Semi-Final 1: TBC vs TBC, Infipro Sports Club Ground, Vadodara - 9:00 AM

Semi-Final 2: TBC vs TBC, Darshanam Sports and Education Academy, Vadodara - 9:00 AM

Friday, January 26

Final: TBC vs TBC, Infipro Sports Club Ground, Vadodara - 9:00 AM

Women's Senior One Day Trophy 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Women's Senior One Day Trophy 2024 will not be live-streamed or broadcast for fans in India.

