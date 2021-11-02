Women’s Senior One Day Trophy, Goa Women vs Madhya Pradesh Women: Probable XI, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Goa Women face Madhya Pradesh Women in the Elite Group D Round V fixture of the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy on Wednesday (November 3). The Kandukuri Cricket Academy in Vizag will play host to this fixture.

Goa thrashed Haryana by 71 runs in their last match. Batting first, they scored 202/7 in what was a decent effort with the bat. Their bowlers responded equally well as Goa bowled Haryana out for just 131 runs to complete a convincing win at the end.

Madhya Pradesh are also coming off an incredible win over Gujarat. They posted a competitive total of 243/6, riding on fifties from Neha Badwaik and Aashna Patidar. Gujarat were skittled out for 106, handing Madhya Pradesh a massive 137-run win.

Both teams will be keen to continue their winning run coming into this encounter. It should be an interesting battle as the two sides meet.

Goa Women vs Madhya Pradesh Women Match Details

Match: Goa Women vs Madhya Pradesh Women, Elite Group D Round V Women’s Senior One Day Trophy.

Date and Time: November 3rd 2021, Wednesday, 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: Kandukuri Cricket Academy, Vizag.

Goa Women vs Madhya Pradesh Women Pitch Report

The wicket is good for batting and batters will look to score initially in the innings. Spinners will get some assistance in the middle overs.

Goa Women vs Madhya Pradesh Women Weather Forecast

There will be a light thunderstorm and there is rain prediction. Temperatures will range between 26 to 27 degrees Celsius.

Goa Women vs Madhya Pradesh Women Probable 11s

Goa Women

Tejashwini and skipper Shikha Pandey contributed well with 40s in their previous match. Rupali Chavan starred with the ball as she claimed four wickets. Sunanda chipped in with two wickets as well.

Probable 11: Purvaja P Verlekar, Shrey, Tejashwini N Duragad, Shikha Pandey (c), Sunanda, Sanjula Sudhakar Naik, Poorva Bhaidkar, Vinavi Gurav (wk), Nikita, Rupali Sukhdev Chavan.

Madhya Pradesh Women

Neha Badwaik top-scored with 62 while Aashna Patidar scored 54 runs in their last outing. Skipper Pooja Vastrakar picked up two wickets. Priti Yadav and Salonee Dangore also claimed two wickets each.

Probable 11: Neha Badwaik, Aashna Patidar, Tamanna Nigam, Pooja Vastrakar (c), Varsha, Salonee Dangore, Nikita Singh, Priti Yadav, Poonam Soni, Rahila Firdous, Charu Joshi.

Goa Women vs Madhya Pradesh Women Match Prediction

Both teams have come into this game on the back of good wins in their previous matches. Madhya Pradesh were completely dominant, performing equally well with both bat and ball. Goa need to try and improve their performance with the bat though.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Madhya Pradesh to win this encounter.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

LIVE POLL Q. Neha Badwaik to score a fifty against Goa Women? Yes No 0 votes so far